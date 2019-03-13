×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Allegri praises hat-trick hero Ronaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
612   //    13 Mar 2019, 08:16 IST
CRonaldo-cropped
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed Cristiano Ronaldo, saying it was "impossible to think" the star had just one Champions League goal this season before Tuesday's heroics.

Ronaldo produced a special display, scoring a hat-trick to guide Juve to a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, sending them through to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

The Portuguese star had scored just once in his six games prior in the competition this season, a run that surprised even Allegri.

"It's impossible to think Cristiano with only one goal scored in this Champions League," he told a news conference.

"He scored because he played well in the box and his team-mates worked well in the gameplay.

"A great match with an outstanding crowd supporting us and the players gave all Italian football fans a real show. That's the most important thing."

Ronaldo's arrival had seemingly made Juve one of the favourites in the Champions League, which the Serie A champions last won in 1996.

But Allegri played down expectations, saying his side were just one of several contenders.

Advertisement

"Juventus is not the favourite to win the Champions League. We are one of the contenders and the trophy is one of our goals for this season, as usual," he said.

"If we were eliminated it would have not been a failure. Juventus every year must play the Champions League and today, I repeat, we get to the next stage. Because if you don't pass the round you don't have any chance to win. It is very simple.

"You don't need to graduate at Harvard to understand it – if you pass the group stage [you] have more chances, if not you play Europa League or watch the others from your sofa."

Omnisport
NEWS
Allegri hails 'great professional' Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo a great advantage for Juventus - Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri to rest Ronaldo ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
RELATED STORY
Juventus boss Allegri caught napping by Pjanic red card
RELATED STORY
Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 men who won the game for Massimiliano Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Bernardeschi took a step forward
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo deserved Ballon d'Or – Allegri
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Dybala can play together, insists Allegri
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to face Roma before resting, Allegri confirms
RELATED STORY
Allegri aware Ronaldo gives Juventus Champions League advantage
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us