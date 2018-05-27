Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Bale, Karius send Twitter into overdrive in action-packed Champions League final

    Gareth Bale's brilliance and Loris Karius' horror show attracted a huge social media reaction amid the drama of the Champions League final.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 05:02 IST
    977
    Gareth Bale - cropped
    Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

    Gareth Bale's extraordinary bicycle kick provided a truly unforgettable moment in a Champions League final not short on staggering storylines.

    From Mohamed Salah's early injury to Loris Karius' dual blunders and then Bale's wizardry, the match was full of talking points as Real Madrid secured the silverware for a third successive season with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

    But it will be Wales star Bale's sublime bicycle kick from a hopeful Marcelo cross in the 64th minute that will be played on highlight reels for years to come.

    The strike matched Zinedine Zidane's effort of 2002 and was admired by big names across the sporting world, including NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

    While Bale lapped up the limelight, Karius was left in the doldrums and former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch hinted that his ex-employers should perhaps have retained a previous number one.

    There were, however, words of encouragement for the German, with former goalkeepers Neville Southall and Mark Schwarzer both offering sympathies.

    Daniel Sturridge, meanwhile, was clearly confused by Madrid's unusual - yet entirely legal - opening goal, which saw a quick-thinking Karim Benzema divert Karius' throw into the net.

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
