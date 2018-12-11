×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Foden signs Manchester City deal to 2024

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    11 Dec 2018, 00:01 IST
Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola
Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have tied one of their star youngsters to a new deal, with Phil Foden putting pen to paper on a new contract running to 2024.

Foden is yet to start a Premier League game but is considered one of the brightest talents in England, although the 18-year-old has rejected comparisons to Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta.

City have lost out on some of their prized talent of late with Jadon Sancho moving to Borussia Dortmund, who he has helped to top the Bundesliga table, earning England caps in the process.

Brahim Diaz is also expected to follow Sancho away from the Etihad Stadium with Real Madrid reportedly lining up a deal for the teenager, whose contract is set to expire next year.

Stockport-born Foden committing his future to City is therefore a major boost for City, who suffered their first defeat of the season at Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

"We are delighted to have secured Phil for the next five-and-a-half years," said director of football Txiki Begiristain. "He is an outstanding talent and he is Manchester City born and bred so this is where he wants to play his football.

"Under Pep and with the players we have here around him, he is in the best place possible to develop as a player."

Foden scored his first City goal in an influential performance in September's EFL Cup win at Oxford United, while he has made eight Premier League appearances as a substitute this term.

Advertisement

"I'm over the moon," Foden, an Under-17 World Cup winner with England, told City's website.

"I've been here since day one – I've grown up and seen a lot of new faces and people.

"It's a dream come true to sign a new contract. My aim [now] is to be patient and take the [first-team] chances as they come."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: Should Brahim Diaz leave Manchester City?
RELATED STORY
Foden ready to replace injured Manchester City stars,...
RELATED STORY
Foden wants to emulate City team-mate Silva
RELATED STORY
Guardiola won't compare Foden to Iniesta
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Sterling signs Manchester City contract...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Pep Guardiola right to be cautious with Phil Foden
RELATED STORY
Foden gets maiden England Under-21 call-up
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Manchester City: Sterling leads the line in...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Match Review
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us