Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

European clubs provide 3 in 4 players picked for World Cup

European clubs provide 3 in 4 players picked for World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 00:03 IST
28
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European soccer clubs are providing 74 percent of the 736 players who are going to the World Cup.

Research by the European Club Association showed that 544 players from the 32 different 23-man squads are registered with clubs in UEFA member countries. They include 132 based in England after Brazil's Fred joined Manchester United on Tuesday and Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner signed for Arsenal.

Manchester City has the biggest contingent with 16 players selected to play in Russia, the ECA said. Real Madrid has 15 and Barcelona has 14.

All 23 England players are based at home though none of Sweden's squad plays for clubs there. Belgium and Iceland each has only one home-based player.

Asian clubs supply 82 players, or 11 percent, to the World Cup. Clubs in North and Central America and the Caribbean provide 54 players. The 19 United States-based players selected are from 11 different clubs.

Only 35 players are with South American clubs, including three home-based players each for Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

African clubs have 21 players selected, with Senegal picking all its players from teams in other countries. Nigeria has one home-based player.

The best-represented non-Europeans are Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal of Saud Arabia, each with nine players on duty in Russia.

Fifa World Cup 2018: 4 players who are crucial to...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that have won the European Cup and have been...
RELATED STORY
4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 6 Clubs With the Most Number of Players...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who have won the UCL 4 times but...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 lesser known youngsters to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Germany in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders from Europe
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 players who could help Brazil win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT KAZ AZE
3 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018