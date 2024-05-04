Chelsea suffer blow as top defensive target wants to join Premier League rivals - Reports

Chelsea target Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly leaning towards a potential move to Newcastle United over Stamford Bridge this summer.

Adarabioyo's contract with Fulham expires in the summer and he is set to leave as a free agent. A host of Premier League sides are interested in signing him, as per Team Talk. Newcastle are already in talks with the defender and his representatives.

As per Daily Mail, Adarabioyo will also prefer a move to Newcastle United over Chelsea this summer. The English defender could likely feature more regularly for the Magpies, competing with the likes of Fabian Schar and Jamal Lascelles.

The Blues, meanwhile, will part ways with veteran defender Thiago Silva this summer. The future of Trevoh Chalobah is still unclear while the likes of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana have had multiple injury issues. Hence, the club are looking to strengthen their defense.

Adarabioyo could be a great addition as along with his defensive skills, the Englishman is also known for his ability on the ball. He has made 25 appearances across competitions for Fulham this season and has helped them keep six clean sheets in 20 Premier League appearances.

He appears to be moving towards Newcastle instead of Chelsea as of now. However, a potential place in European competitions could be the difference. The Magpies are currently seventh in the league standings, two points above the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino on his future at Chelsea

The Blues could also be on a managerial hunt this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino's future up in the air. There have been rumors stating that Chelsea are looking to part ways with the Argentine and sign a new manager.

Pochettino recently addressed these rumors and said in a press conference:

"If I have one more year on my contract here and no one says anything, then I suppose that I am going to be here. If there's a decision and someone says to me 'ciao', okay. But because we don't know at the moment, then I suppose that I will be here.

"But enough of these stupid rumours. You need to ask the club, whether the club wants me to keep going or not. And stop writing things that make no sense."

Pochettino was appointed Chelsea manager last summer. Under him, they reached the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup semi-finals. They now hope to qualify for a European competition next season as they sit eighth in the league table.