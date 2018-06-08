Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA Council member from Ghana banned during investigation

Associated Press
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 19:23 IST
30
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi is banned from soccer while under investigation for taking cash gifts in a Ghanaian media undercover sting.

FIFA says its ethics committee provisionally suspended Nyantakyi for 90 days, and can add 45 days more.

Nyantakyi, vice president of the Confederation of African Football, is barred from attending a FIFA Council meeting on Sunday in Moscow, and the 2026 World Cup hosting vote three days later.

A television documentary this week showed Nyantakyi taking $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.

FIFA rules prohibit cash gifts.

Ghana's government wants to disband the national soccer body Nyantakyi leads.

Ghana could be barred from the 2026 vote between Morocco and a joint North American bid.

