×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

FSF urges Premier League clubs to reject Scudamore 'golden handshake' request

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    15 Nov 2018, 19:44 IST
Richard Scudamore
Outgoing Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore

The Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) has urged Premier League clubs to vote down a request to contribute to a 'golden handshake' for outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

Clubs have reportedly been asked to each contribute £250,000 towards a £5million payoff to Scudamore, who has led the organisation since 1999 and is being replaced by Susanna Dinnage in the role of chief executive.

Scudamore is reportedly paid £2.5m a year and the FSF, which represents the views of football supporters in England and Wales, said clubs should reject the request.

"Premier League clubs have always told fan groups that budgets are planned in advance and there's not a surplus of cash lying around from their extremely lucrative TV deal," an FSF statement said.

"In the meantime loyal football supporters continue to be inconvenienced by fixture changes to fit TV schedules, often losing out on travel costs or struggling to get to and from games in the first place.

"Now it appears clubs can stick their hands down the back of the sofa and find £250,000 at a moment's notice.

"Fans strongly oppose the 'golden handshake' and we urge clubs not to make a decision which is hugely unpopular with supporters."

Dinnage, known best for her role as global president of the Discovery network's Animal Planet, is due to replace Scudamore early next year.

"We had a very strong field, but Susanna was the outstanding choice given her track record in managing complex businesses through transformation and digital disruption," said Bruce Buck, chairman of Chelsea and the Premier League's Nominations Committee.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Susanna Dinnage to replace Scudamore as Premier League...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League clubs shareholders to discuss the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Top 3 goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 top goal-scorers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Assessing the top 6 clubs based...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Golden Boot winners of last 10 seasons
RELATED STORY
5 Best Brazilians to ever grace the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 best Premier League strikers to have never won the...
RELATED STORY
3 most valuable players right now in the Premier League |...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us