Gattuso oversees AC Milan's worst Serie A goal drought since 1984

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    26 Dec 2018, 19:31 IST
Gennaro Gattuso
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan future is seemingly in jeopardy and his cause has not been helped by overseeing the Rossoneri's worse Serie A goal drought in 34 years.

The Rossoneri were held to a 0-0 draw at Frosinone on Boxing Day, marking the fourth game in a row they have failed to score a league goal.

It is the first time Milan have endured such a run in Serie A since December 1984 and is sure to crank up the pressure on the under-fire Gattuso.

Despite firing 25 efforts at the Frosinone goal, Marco Sportiello was mostly untested with only six of those shots finding the target.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain, who joined from Juventus after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, has not scored since October.

Misfiring Milan's poor form leaves them fifth in Serie A, although that position could be worse by the time Wednesday's fixtures have been completed, having missed the chance to move into the Champions League qualification places.

Gattuso's side were also eliminated from the Europa League after finishing third behind Real Betis and Olympiacos in Group F this month.

