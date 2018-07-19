Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Klopp hopes Liverpool building towards title tilt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.11K   //    19 Jul 2018, 05:27 IST
Jurgen Klopp - cropped
Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes his team are on track for a Premier League title challenge after their highly rated additions.

Klopp has already strengthened his squad with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, while Roma goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly close to making a move to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have re-signed with the club, seeing speculation over their futures – particularly the former's – ease.

Klopp, whose team open their Premier League campaign against West Ham on August 12, said he was glad to see players being added, rather than leaving.

"I am not 100 per cent sure but maybe it is the first year we don't sell a key player," the German told UK newspapers.

"There was always a lot of change, but in both directions. Now it is more in one direction. That is clear. Big teams, successful teams, if you don't buy it you have to build it.

"That means stay together, bring additions in and make the next step."

While others may follow, the departure of Emre Can to Juventus, which was largely expected, has been the only major exit for Liverpool.

Klopp said his squad understood additions were needed to create more depth, as they come off a campaign in which they finished fourth in the league.

"The team and squad is in a really good moment," he said.

"We had the situation last season where we had 12 [first-team] players [fit]. They know we need the depth in the squad. They know it. It is not like they say, 'Bring in another midfielder? Why? We are all still here'.

"But they know we need the quality and they know that if we win something here then we will win it with 25 players. That is exactly how we feel."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 things you didn't know about new Liverpool signing...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool: An empire in the making?
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool signing Shaqiri a no-brainer
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp at the Kop: How Liverpool have shaped up...
RELATED STORY
Sturridge determined to stay at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool goalkeeping conundrum - Whom should Klopp...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Club legend praises summer...
RELATED STORY
5 long-standing problems Jurgen Klopp has solved at...
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool could potentially sign this summer as...
RELATED STORY
4 players Liverpool should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us