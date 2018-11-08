×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Martial form wins France recall

Omnisport
NEWS
News
320   //    08 Nov 2018, 19:50 IST
Anthony Martial
Manchester United and France star Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial's stunning Premier League form for Manchester United has earned the forward a France recall.

Martial has scored in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time, with his recent performances earning United's Player of the Month award for October.

And he has been further rewarded for an upturn in his performances with a place in the France squad for their Nations League clash against Netherlands and a friendly with Uruguay.

"It's been a while since he's been in the French team, with good periods and more difficult periods," said coach Didier Deschamps of Martial's return to the international fold.

"What he is doing in Manchester is closer to what he is able to do regularly, in terms of investment and efficiency. He is still a young player but who, I hope, is seeing the importance he has taken in Manchester in recent weeks.

"He has some ups and downs. He is able to be very good and also to be much less good. It depends only on him, he can develop a lot more, he has to do it, and that must change a lot of things.

"He will have to fight a little against this, it's a little bit in his nature, he has to fight against it to pass the course and have the regularity of a whole season, or even several seasons."

Aymeric Laporte is again absent despite Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti missing out through injury, with Adil Rami and Mamadou Sakho among those preferred to the Manchester City defender, but team-mate Benjamin Mendy returns.

Deschamps, who led Les Blues to World Cup glory at Russia 2018, has also left out players including Atletico Madrid attacker Thomas Lemar and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

France squad in full: Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille); Lucas Digne (Everton), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid); N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Steven Nzonzi (Roma), Paul Pogba (Manchester United); Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Marcus Rashford's late winner provides much-needed...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest football derbies of all time
RELATED STORY
Mbappe still in hunt to defend Golden Boy award
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
5 talented Premier League midfielders who had their...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Man City swoop in for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The best of Gameweek 11
RELATED STORY
Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us