Morata 'too expensive' for Dortmund - Zorc

While looking to bolster their attacking options, Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to make a move for Chelsea's Alvaro Morata.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 15:09 IST
Alvaro Morata - cropped
Alvaro Morata of Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed they are looking to sign a striker - but Alvaro Morata is likely to be "too expensive" for the Bundesliga club.

Dortmund have a sizeable hole to fill up front following the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, with the Gabon international moving to Arsenal for a reported fee of £56million.

Media reports have linked them with a move for Morata, who missed out on a place in Spain's World Cup squad after struggling for form in the second half of the 2017-18 season at Chelsea.

However, while admitting he wants to bolster the attacking options available to new coach Lucien Favre, Zorc will not do "crazy things" when it comes to spending money in the transfer window, particularly when they already have forward Maximilian Philipp in the squad.

"Of course, we have candidates in mind. But the position of centre forward is currently the most difficult to fill in European top football," he said in an interview with Spark Media Group.

"That's why we've resisted selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a very long time because he has guaranteed us goals. 

"At the moment, I have the impression that the transfer market - not only in the case of strikers - is a bit out of touch with reality. 

"We have to act with caution and not do crazy things. Especially as we have players in our squad who also have this position in their portfolio and promise a degree of certainty - like Maximilian Philipp, for example."

Asked specifically about the links to Morata, Zorc replied: "I would also say that Morata is too expensive - without knowing [the] exact sums."

Dortmund loaned Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea in January, with the Belgium international scoring seven goals in 10 league games before injury cut short his campaign.

Zorc has not ruled out getting a striker on a temporary basis again for 2018-19, adding: "I do not rule out anything at the moment. Why should we limit ourselves 70 days before closing the transfer window?"

