Pochettino calls Premier League transfer window policy a 'big mistake' amid Eriksen exit rumours

Omnisport
NEWS
News
205   //    09 Aug 2019, 19:44 IST
MauricioPochettino - Cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino fears the early end to the transfer window in England could create a "mess" for Premier League clubs.

Tottenham squeezed Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso through the door on deadline day and kept hold of Danny Rose after reportedly rejecting an offer from Watford.

Pochettino confirmed left-back Rose remains a "very important part" of his plans but did not delve into Christian Eriksen's situation.

Linked to both Madrid clubs, the creative midfielder could still leave for LaLiga as the transfer window in Spain does not shut until September 2, consistent with France, Italy and Germany.

"It is not right to talk about personal situations. It is all rumours. We cannot waste time talking about every single rumour," Pochettino told reporters when asked about Eriksen.

"The players who are here, I am more than happy to have.

"Of course, we are at this point where European clubs have 20 days more and I think that was a big mistake.

"We open the door to other clubs to cause a confusion within your squad. I think we need to go back and change to operate in the same way [as the rest of Europe].

"The Premier League cannot give this advantage to the European clubs. It can create a mess in clubs in England."

One of the clubs said to be interested in Eriksen, Atletico Madrid, took Kieran Trippier away from Spurs last month.

That deal and the loss of Juan Foyth to an ankle injury until September leaves Pochettino with a decision to make at right-back, not that the manager is concerned.

"We can create players who can play in different positions," he said. "We try to find the best solution and I love the challenge to try and create that dynamic."

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

