Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vinicius and Rodrygo will not play at Madrid, warns Seedorf

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.93K   //    28 Jun 2018, 16:13 IST
RodrygoVinicius - cropped
Real Madrid new boys Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior

Clarence Seedorf has warned Real Madrid new boys Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes that they will not play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have splashed out a reported €90million on the Brazilian teenagers as they look to secure two stars of the future.

But Seedorf, who won LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos, has observed the situation in the Spanish capital from both inside and outside the camp.

And he does not believe the big fees and big talents involved in the deals will protect either Vinicius or Rodrygo from the ruthless nature of the European champions.

Seedorf had a stint as Deportivo La Coruna coach earlier in 2018 and highlighted loan man Fede Valverde's similar struggles.

"Madrid are a club with very high demands. These two players are not going to play," Seedorf told SporTV in Brazil.

"This year I had a Uruguayan [Valverde] at Deportivo. He is not going to play for Madrid. He will not play.

"If you are lucky, you will go to a team like Porto to mature. And if you do not do well, others will take your place. Everyone dreams of playing for Madrid and then those who arrive either live or die.

"Ze Roberto was one of the best players I saw and he left. [Samuel] Eto'o went away at 18 years old, had a wonderful year at Real Mallorca and went to Barcelona."

Real Madrid CF Football
Real Madrid swoop for Brazilian youngster Rodrygo Goes
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid or Flamengo? Vinicius Junior will not decide
RELATED STORY
6 Real Madrid teenagers who can be future stars
RELATED STORY
I chose Real Madrid over PSG and Barcelona – Vinicius Junior
RELATED STORY
Santos demand €50m for Real Madrid target Rodrygo
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign €60M winger 
RELATED STORY
Lunin rejected '3,000 offers' to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Tearful Vinicius aims to emulate Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to hijack move for Barcelona's top...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us