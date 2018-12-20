×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wright gets 1st goal, 8th American to score in Bundesliga

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    20 Dec 2018, 04:51 IST
AP Image

Haji Wright became the second young American in less than two weeks to score his first Bundesliga goal.

The 20-year-old forward from Los Angeles scored in first-half stoppage time with the help of fellow American Weston McKennie, Schalke's only goal of the night in a 2-1 loss to visiting Bayer Levekusen on Wednesday.

Wright scored in the second minute of stoppage time when McKennie rushed in on Bastian Oczipka's corner kick and headed the ball downward from 8 yards. Wright had position in front of Wendell, stuck out his right foot and redirected the ball past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky from 4 yards.

Wright became the eighth American to score in the Bundesliga this season. Josh Sargent, an 18-year-old forward from O'Fallon, Missouri, scored two minutes into his debut for Werder Bremen on Dec. 7.

Bobby Wood has three goals for Hannover, while Wolfsburg's John Brooks, Borussia Moenchengladbach's Fabian Johnson, Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, Fortuna Duesseldorf's Alfred Morales and McKennie each have one

Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup alongside Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, spent 2015 with the New York Cosmos in the second tier North American Soccer League and signed with Schalke in March 2016. He was loaned to second-division Sandhausen for 2017-18, scoring once in 15 games, and spent most of this fall with Schalke's reserve team in the fifth tier.

He made his Schalke first-team debut as an 88th-minute substitute on Nov. 24 against Nuremberg following injuries to Guido Burgstaller, Franco Di Santo, Breel Embolo and Mark Uth. This was his second start and fourth appearance.

Schalke is just one point above the relegation zone.

Associated Press
NEWS
Bundesliga takes notice of US teen Sargent's scoring debut
RELATED STORY
Gladbach reclaims 2nd in Bundesliga despite early Wood goal
RELATED STORY
Leverkusen gets 1st Bundesliga win after losing opening 3
RELATED STORY
From boring to absorbing, Bundesliga gets more interesting
RELATED STORY
Dortmund beats Bremen, claims honorary title in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings of the season across Europe
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Gladbach reclaims 2nd place from Bayern in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan: Derby D'Italia...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us