Jimmie Johnson has skin-cancer surgery morning after milestone NASCAR win

"Wear sunblock kids," the NASCAR driver tweeted after having surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma from his shoulder.

by Omnisport 05 Jun 2017, 22:34 IST

Jimmie Johnson

Not only did Jimmie Johnson spend the morning after a milestone victory at Dover undergoing skin-cancer surgery, but he didn't get to celebrate the win either because of pre-op requirements.

Johnson said via social media Monday morning that he'd "spent the morning on a table having a Basal Cell Carcinoma cut out of my shoulder."

Wear sunblock kids. I've spent the morning on a table having Basal Cell Carcinoma cut out of my shoulder. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 5, 2017

The most common form of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma typically is caused by exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays. That's why Johnson warned, "Wear sunblock kids" in his tweet.

Johnson on Sunday won in overtime at Dover, collecting his 83rd career NASCAR Cup victory, tying him with Cale Yarborough on the all-time victories list.

One Twitter follower noted that undergoing skin-cancer surgery wasn't exactly the most fun way to celebrate the victory, to which Johnson replied that it affected his post-race "mojo," which if you're curious what that means, he added: "I was told no alcohol 12 hours prior to going under the knife."