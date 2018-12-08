×
7-year-old spinner from Kashmir becomes internet sensation after Warne's praise

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:16 IST

Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has become an internet sensation after receiving applause from spin wizard Shane Warne for his spin bowling at a local cricket match.

In a tweet, Warne praised the bowling skills of the boy identified as Ahmad, a resident of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

"This is outstanding! Well bowled young man," Warne tweeted, ending his tweet with thumbs up smiley.

Warne's response on Twitter came on a tweet by a senior journalist in Kashmir who had posted a video of the boy bowling at a local match earlier this year.

"Easily ball of the century. A googly that turns a metre and a half. @ShaneWarne take a look. You have some competition," journalist, Islah Mufti had tweeted.

"His name is Ahmad. He is 7 year old from Ganderbal district of Kashmir. A prodigy, I guess," Mufti later tweeted in reply to Warne.

The video has already gathered 64000 views on Twitter.

After Warne's twitter praise for Ahmad, the young boy became a topic of discussion during Fox Cricket's lunch break broadcast on day two of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between Australia and India at Adelaide.

The broadcast clipping on Fox Cricket's Instagram page has also garnered nearly 50000 views

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
