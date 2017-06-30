Choi, Yang share PGA Championship lead

South Korean duo Chella Choi and Amy Yang share the Women's PGA Championship lead.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 07:46 IST

South Korean Amy Yang

Chella Choi and Amy Yang share the lead at the Women's PGA Championship after the first round was suspended due to dangerous weather on Thursday.

The South Korean pair sit atop the leaderboard at five under at Olympia Fields in Illinois.

Choi carded a 66, while Yang had one hole left to play when the day's action was suspended.

Yang is one of 30 players yet to complete their rounds at the year's second major.

Amy Yang takes the outright lead with this putt! #KPMGWomensPGA pic.twitter.com/DxI1stqfCO — LPGA (@LPGA) June 29, 2017

Choi finished strongly after being one under through 12 holes, birdieing the 13th, 14th, 15th and 18th.

American Brittany Altomare produced a four-under 67 to be tied for third with France's Joanna Klatten, who has two holes to play in her first round.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson is among six players in a share of fifth after an opening 68.

The Canadian is joined by Michelle Wie, Alison Lee, Su Oh, Kim Kaufman and Emily Pedersen at three under, with the latter two yet to complete their rounds.

Inbee Park, who won this event from 2013-15, carded a two-over 73 in her first round.

World number one Ryu So-yeon made a better start, a first-round 69 leaving her in a tie for 11th, while Lydia Ko is a shot further back.