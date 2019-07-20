×
Fleetwood shares early lead in round three as moving day kicks into gear

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    20 Jul 2019, 20:40 IST
fleetwood - Cropped
Tommy Fleetwood at Royal Portrush

Moving day was living up to its billing early in round three of The Open as Tommy Fleetwood joined the co-leaders at eight under and Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose each made early progress.

Clear skies at Royal Portrush was making for plenty of birdie opportunities and Fleetwood, starting just one shot back, made a gain on the first to move to eight under.

That was the same score as overnight leaders Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes, who both parred the first hole.

Jordan Spieth was one adrift after back-to-back gains at the second and third, while Koepka and Rose birdied the second and were seven and six under respectively.

Cameron Smith also picked up a shot at the second, the par five proving a popular hole, and the Australian was at seven under, as was Lee Westwood.

There was plenty of movement from the earlier starters as well. Danny Willett was five under for the round through 13 and two shots back of the leaders, joining Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson and Park Sang-hyun at six under.

