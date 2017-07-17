Green jacket or Claret Jug? That's like choosing between your parents, jokes Garcia

Having ended his long wait for a maiden major at the Masters, Sergio Garcia is eyeing further success at Royal Birkdale this week.

17 Jul 2017

Sergio Garcia compared choosing between a green jacket and the Claret Jug to picking a favourite parent as he goes in search of glory at The Open.

The Spaniard broke his major duck at the Masters in April to finally rid himself of the 'nearly-man' tag acquired after numerous heartbreaking close calls.

Many of those came at golf's oldest major, where he has twice been a runner-up amid 10 top-10 finishes.

Asked to pick between winning at Augusta and prevailing at The Open this week at Royal Birkdale, Garcia said: "It's difficult to say. I think they're both amazing.

"At the moment, the green jacket means more because I have it, but everybody knows how much I love the Open Championship and I would love to at least have one of them before I kind of hang up the boots.

"So definitely it's something that I would like to achieve and we're going to give it a shot this week.

"But that's like saying: 'Who do you love more, your dad or your mum?' So it's a difficult question to answer."

"As a European, this is the one you relate to." Sergio Garcia wants to get his hands on the #ClaretJug at Royal Birkdale. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/I4v84f610F — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2017

While much was made of Garcia's many near misses at majors prior to his Masters triumph, the 37-year-old pointed out how consistent he had to be to put himself in contention on so many occasions.

"I've always said that consistency is one of my greatest attributes throughout my career," he said.

"Of course, I could have won more, but I think the consistency I've had for the last 18 or 19 years is not that easy to do and I think some people overlook that."

Garcia will tee off alongside 2015 US PGA Championship winner Jason Day and 2016 Open champion Zach Johnson at 1:04pm local time.