Kang, Choi share two-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 04:55 IST

Chella Choi and Danielle Kang share a two-shot lead after the third round of the Women's PGA Championship.

South Korea's Choi fired a four-under 67 at Olympia Fields in Illinois on Saturday, while Kang's 68 was enough to give the American another overnight lead.

The duo, both seeking to win their first majors, sit at 10 under and two shots clear.

Two-time major champion Shin Jiyai surged into contention with the round of the day – a seven-under 64.

The South Korean holed five birdies on the back nine to move into outright third at eight under.

Jiyai Shin’s 7-under 64 currently puts her at the top of the leaderboard at 8-under @KPMGWomensPGA #LPGAHotRound pic.twitter.com/6afaLBkcLL — LPGA (@LPGA) July 1, 2017

Defending champion Brooke Henderson continued her consistent showing, a two-under 69 leaving her a shot further back.

Amy Yang (71) and Kim Sei-young (72) are at six under, a shot ahead of a group of 10 players including Lexi Thompson (69) and world number one Ryu So-yeon (71).

Inbee Park carded a two-under 69 to be at four under, but the seven-time major champion appears too far back to challenge.

Lydia Ko fell out of contention after shooting a five-over 76 that included nine bogeys, leaving the Kiwi at one over.