Kaymer in control at Memorial Tournament

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 02 Jun 2019, 04:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer is closing in on a first win in nearly five years after taking a two-stroke lead at the Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

The German, who last won on the PGA Tour at the 2014 U.S. Open, remained at the top of the leaderboard at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio after the third round.

Kaymer had a mistake-free round and carded a six-under 66 to hold a two-stroke lead over the rest of the field, reaching 15 under – the lowest 54-hole score of his career.

He remained level headed as he finished Saturday with four birdies on the back nine – six in total – and will try to keep his cool as the 54-hole leader.

"I said to my caddie today on the range a very true thing," Kaymer said. "It doesn't really matter if you're 60th and play 18 holes or if you're leading the tournament and play 18 holes. The 18 holes don't change. It'll probably be the same attitude tomorrow."

Adam Scott is on Kaymer's tail after climbing up the leaderboard with a fine round. He had just one bogey on the par-four ninth and seven birdies to move into second place at 13 under after shooting a 66.

Jordan Spieth also remains in contention. He is in a three-way tie for third place at 11 under with Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama. Spieth shot a respectable three-under 69 but it was Matsuyama who effectively stole the show.

He jumped 22 places after carding the best round of the day, an eight-under 64. Matsuyama had a bogey-free round and fired off eight birdies.

Advertisement

Matsuyama chipped in for birdie from the rough just off the 18th green to cap off his round.

What a shot.

What a round.



Hideki Matsuyama chips in to finish his third round. He's 1 shot off the lead @MemorialGolf after carding an 8-under 64.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/wrDMuRxXmF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 1, 2019

Marc Leishman, Bud Cauley and Lee Kyoung-hoon are tied for sixth place at nine under and Emiliano Grillo sits in solo ninth at eight under.

There is a sizable tie to round out the top 10 with the likes of Jason Dufner, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler.

Tiger Woods is tied for 25th at four under after he finished with a two-under 70. Some late mistakes sullied his early success, including a double bogey on the par-four 10th hole and a bogey on the 14th to start his back nine.

"I'm so far back, and there's too many guys. I'm not going to win the golf tournament," Woods said, via the Golf Channel.

"But hopefully I go out and play a positive round of golf tomorrow, and get something out of my round like I haven't done the first three days."