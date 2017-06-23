Kaymer likens Woods' impact to Muhammad Ali

Tiger Woods deserves to be considered in the same terms as late boxing great Muhammad Ali, according to two-time major winner Martin Kaymer.

Weeks after publicly coming to the defence of Tiger Woods, Martin Kaymer says the struggling superstar's legacy is worthy of late boxing great Muhammad Ali.

A 14-time major champion who inspired many of golf's active professionals, Woods has struggled badly for form and fitness during much of the past decade.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last month, police in Florida releasing footage of the 41-year-old appearing confused and unresponsive at the side of the road.

Kaymer issued a video message on Twitter condemning those who revelled in the fall from grace of Woods, who attributed his condition to an adverse reaction to prescription medication following yet another operation.

Speaking to Omnisport, PGA Championship and U.S. Open winner Kaymer reiterated the extent of Woods' impact on the landscape.

"What he did for this sport, [the people] he brought to golf - it is like what Muhammad Ali did for boxing," he said.

"Those are [two] very special persons, [who] changed a sport, developed it, impressed and inspired millions, not only thousands, millions of people for this sport… winning 14 majors and having such an impact on this sport… let this man be and let him recover.

"Or, if you don't want to help him, then let him be.

"Of course for us and all golfers, it would be a great thing if he can play again. But I think he does have other problems at the moment."

Kaymer finished in a share of 35th at the U.S. Open earlier this month, as Brooks Koepka became the seventh consecutive first-time major winner, a streak stretching back to Jason Day's PGA Championship success in 2015.

"Anything can happen," the German said of the even spread of talent at the pinnacle of the sport.

"That's the exciting thing about golf. Because not only 10 players like in the 80s or 90s can win a major, but 50 or 60 players.

"With all due respect, but who would have thought that Brooks Koepka wins last week? He's a good player who had some good tournaments but I guess not a lot people expected him to win.

"That's the cool and thrilling thing about golf, that anything can happen.

"At the upcoming British Open [the Open Championship] anything can happen again."

Kaymer's best finish at the Open was tied seventh at St Andrews in 2010 and the 32-year-old knows how much of a role fortune can play in determining the outcome of event, which is often held hostage by unpredictable conditions on the coast of the United Kingdom.

"You have to be lucky with your draw, the time you are playing," he said.

"And if you get the chance, you have to be aggressive.

"It is not about getting it home defensively, because this is not possible at majors.

"At the British Open, everything can happen, as the weather plays such an important role and so for me this is the best tournament to watch."