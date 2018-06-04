Lahiri finishes T-37th; Woods 23rd at Memorial Tournament

Dublin (Ohio), Jun 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri continued to struggle with his putting and carded his first over-par card of the week, a one-over 73, to sign off tied 37th at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide on the PGA Tour.

Lahiri, who started the final day at seven-under and in tied 21st place, finished at six-under overall.

Through the week, Lahiri got his driving and iron play fairly right, but it was on the greens that he faltered yet again despite a new putter.

Bryson DeChambeau, who three-putted for bogey on the 18th to finish at one-under 71 and fall into a three-way playoff, won on the second play-off hole against Byeong Hun An (69) and Kyle Stanley (70).

The three players finished at 15-under. DeChambeau also moved to fourth on FedEx Cup rankings.

Also on the final day, there was Tiger Woods (72), who also could not get his putter going and managed only three birdies, giving away three bogeys on the back-nine. He ended at nine-under 279 for a tied 23rd finish.

Lahiri had two birdies on the front-nine, on fifth and seventh, and did not miss anything inside 10 feet.

But on the back nine, he missed an eleven-footer for birdie on 10th and then from inside nine feet on 11th.

And, on 12th, he missed a bogey putt from four feet for a double.

A birdie on 14th seemed to matter little as he bogeyed three in a row from 15th to 17th. That included a par putt miss from three and a half feet. The birdie on 18th from nearly 30 feet was a little too late as he carded 73