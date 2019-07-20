×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lowry inches ahead as Open battle heats up at Portrush

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Jul 2019, 22:30 IST
ShaneLowryCropped
Shane Lowry (right) and his caddie

Shane Lowry inched ahead midway through round way three of The Open, but J.B. Holmes, Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood were all battling away towards the top of the leaderboard.

Irishman Lowry, co-leading with Holmes overnight at Royal Portrush, birdied the ninth and went out in three under to reach 11 under for the tournament.

Westwood made a trio of birdies from the second to the fourth to reach 10 under, a score matched by Fleetwood who picked up shots at the first, fifth and seventh.

Holmes had a birdie opportunity at the ninth, but failed to take advantage and was also one back of Lowry.

The excellent conditions at Royal Portrush were making for a fascinating day of scoring, with Rickie Fowler's five-under-par 66 allowing him to set the clubhouse target at eight under.

Danny Willett carded a majestic 65, his lowest round in major golf, to get back home at seven under for the tournament.

Brooks Koepka, Dylan Frittelli and Justin Harding were all at seven under and still out on the course.

Advertisement
McIlroy disappointment at nightmare Open start not enhanced by being at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Lowry claims share of Open lead at halfway point
RELATED STORY
Lowry off to a flyer as Holmes gets home at eight under
RELATED STORY
Rahm hits the front as Tiger toils at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Lowry reveals pub pep talk with coach sparked storming Open start
RELATED STORY
The Open 2019: The best bets for glory at Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Conditions set to offer low-scoring opportunities on moving day at Portrush
RELATED STORY
McIlroy relishing Open Championship at 'spectacular' Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Oakmont disappointment won't affect Open bid, says Lowry
RELATED STORY
Clarke tees off 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us