Matsuyama straight back to work after stunning Firestone victory

After blowing away the competition at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama is quickly turning his attention to Quail Hollow.

by Omnisport News 07 Aug 2017, 13:53 IST

Hideki Matsuyama celebrates at Firestone

Hideki Matsuyama says it is straight back to work for him following his stunning victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as he bids to end Japan's wait for a male major champion.

The world number three blew away the field at the Firestone Country Club with a final-round 61 to win the tournament by five shots from Zach Johnson.

It was the ideal warm-up for the extremely talented Matsuyama as he prepares for the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this weekend.

And the 25-year-old is not resting on his laurels after his hugely impressive triumph.

"That might be the best round I have ever played," said Matsuyama.

"Firestone Country Club is such a difficult golf course and to play as well as I did here, I'm thrilled."

Asked about the prospect of becoming Japan's first male major champion, he added: "I would like to win one. I will get back to work tomorrow morning and hopefully something good will come.

"All I can do is my best. I know a lot of us have tried from Japan to win majors. Hopefully, some day it will happen."

Hideki Matsuyama played alongside @TigerWoods in 2013 as he shot a 61 at @WGC_Bridgestone.



Four years later, Hideki shot a 61 of his own. pic.twitter.com/oF8jAE0dfd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2017

Surprisingly, Matsuyama added that his swing was not in full flow prior to the round, saying: "[It was] probably the worst warm-up at a tournament that I've won."