Sharmila Tied 2nd after first round despite injury in Prague

Prague, Jun 15 (PTI) Sharmila Nicollet overcame a troublesome ankle to card four-under 68 in the first round of the AXA Czech Ladies Challenge on the LET Access Series, the second rung of the Ladies European Tour.

Sharmila, who is dividing her time between China LPGA and Ladies European Tour, has also been playing on the LET Series whenever possible.

She had six birdies against two bogeys and was Tied-second with Swaziland's Nobuhle Dlamini and France's Emilie Piquot.

The Indian is just one shot behind the leader, young amateur Tereza Melecka (67).

Another Indian player, Vani Kapoor (69) shot a bogey-free round to share the Tied-fifth spot with six others.

Sharmila needed medical treatment few holes into the round as she injured herself while hitting a shot. She managed to complete 18 holes and headed straight to the physiotherapist.

The course is really good. I think it suits my game with the wide fairways and the short approaches to the pin. I think the putting is the tough part and if you can figure that out, it's a good course to score," said Sharmila, who birdied first, second, fourth, ninth, 12th and 18th but dropped shots at 11th and 17th.

"I really enjoyed playing as much as being in a different zone today, I think that really helped me take the pressure off my golf. I was focusing on the pain and hoping the pain would get better, I think that helped.

Melecka, 19, produced an impressive bogey free round, recording birdies on the 3rd, 6th, 8th, 10th and 14th holes