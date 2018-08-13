Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
No dual Ryder Cup role should Woods make USA team, says Furyk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    13 Aug 2018, 22:23 IST
tigerwoods - cropped
Tiger Woods in his role as Ryder Cup vice-captain in 2016

Tiger Woods would be replaced as a Ryder Cup vice-captain should he be handed a wildcard to play at Le Golf National, Jim Furyk has confirmed.

Woods put himself firmly in frame for one of Furyk's four captain's picks after a sensational 64 at the US PGA Championship on Sunday.

His superb round was not enough to end a long wait for a 15th major but it lifted the 42-year-old into 11th place in the Ryder Cup rankings.

The automatic top eight spots in Furyk's team were confirmed following the fourth major of 2018 and attention now turns to the final four places, and Woods was the name on everyone's lips at Monday's media conference.

Woods has already been confirmed as a vice-captain for next month's event but should he be named as a captain's pick he will not be given a dual role on Furyk's support staff.

"Yes [Woods will be replaced]," Furyk confirmed. "I want to make sure I have five vice-captains there.

"That's what we're allowed, and I see a lot of value in having all five there. So, I will have five."

Should Woods' role be changed Furyk still expects him to be a useful asset off the course, something he has shown in previous editions of the competition.

"Tiger's been a vice-captain in the team room as a player - he serves that role in either direction," added Furyk. "So he's priceless, to be honest with you.

"He's been really a big help to our captains in both 2016 and 2017 from a strategy perspective and also really serving on the golf course.

"I mean, walking with players. I think it's been a big boost having the best player maybe to ever live following your group and being there for support. So he's a huge value.

"I rely on every vice-captain heavily. With Davis Love serving as a captain twice and Stricker being our Presidents Cup captain last year, they intimately know these players and know them very well. So to have them there is great.

"But Tiger serves that purpose as a vice-captain or a player and I looking forward to having his help."

