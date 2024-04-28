New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (April 28) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

One of the most physical and intense 2024 NBA playoffs first-round series resumes Sunday as the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks for Game 4. The Knicks took a 2-0 lead after a couple of close encounters, but the 76ers returned the favor in Game 3 behind Joel Embiid's playoff career night.

The reigning NBA MVP gave the Knicks a 50-piece in his best postseason outing, shooting 68.4%, including 5 of 7 from 3 and 19 of 21 from the free throw line. The 76ers came out on top after displaying aggressive play on both ends, which the Knicks had done better in the opening two games.

It turned out to be a controversial game, too. Embiid got called for a flagrant after grabbing Mitchell Robinson's leg, drawing plenty of ire from the Knicks camp. Philadelphia also had other questionable non-basketball plays that were in the spotlight.

The Knicks will be mindful of these incidents, so there is bad blood between the East rivals. It will be intriguing to see how New York responds.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for Game 4

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle on their injury report. Robinson is questionable with a right ankle sprain, while Randle is out for the season, recovering from shoulder surgery.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Joel Embiid gets a questionable status for the fourth straight game, citing left knee injury recovery. Meanwhile, Robert Covington is out with a right knee bone bruise.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Miles McBride, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson could play the most minutes off the bench. Precious Achiuwa could get Robinson's minutes if the latter is ruled out.

Point guards Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton Shooting guards Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries Small forwards Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Power forwards OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

The 76ers will start Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

Buddy Hield, Nicolas Batum and Cameron Payne could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Tyrese Maxey Cameron Payne Jeff Dowtin Jr. Shooting guards Kyle Lowry Ricky Council IV



Small forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. Buddy Hield Power forwards Tobias Harris Nicolas Batum KJ Martin Centers Joel Embiid Paul Reed Mo Bamba

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 4?

ABC will broadcast the Knicks-76ers game nationally, while MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET.