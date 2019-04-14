×
Pepperell jokes he's 'better than Rory' after beating Augusta marker Knox

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:00 IST
Eddie Pepperell Jeff Knox - cropped
Eddie Pepperell and Augusta marker Jeff Knox

Eddie Pepperell joked he was "better than Rory McIlroy" after beating Augusta marker Jeff Knox in round three of the Masters.

Knox, who holds the members' scoring record of 61 at Augusta, has played with a host of his big names in his role as the tournament's official marker, called into action when an odd number of players make the 36-hole cut.

In 2014, Knox famously got the better of Rory McIlroy by a shot in the third round and Pepperell was relieved to avoid the same fate on Saturday, the Englishman shooting 72 to his partner's 74.

"I wasn't sure I was playing with him until I saw him on the range hitting balls, actually.  And then I saw him swinging it and I thought I'm in trouble," said Pepperell after his round.

"He has a really nice swing. I mean, the course is probably a little too long for him at this point, but man he's a good player and his short game was brilliant.

"And he was nice, really good to play with, actually, so dare I say it, he's the friendliest professional that I ever played with.

"I did beat him, so you can actually report that. I don't want you to miss that. Going around I did beat him, which makes me better than Rory McIlroy, apparently."

McIlroy appears certain to be kept waiting in his bid to complete a career Grand Slam, after he shot 71 in round three to be one under for the week and well off the pace.

