Rose reflects on 'cool moment' after opening 65

14 Jun 2019, 09:48 IST
JustinRose - Cropped
Englishman Justin Rose

Justin Rose reflected on a "cool moment" late in his first round at the U.S. Open after taking a one-stroke lead at Pebble Beach on Thursday.

The Englishman holed three straight birdies to finish his round, carding a six-under 65 to move into the outright lead.

Rose equalled the lowest round at a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, matching Tiger Woods' 65 in 2000.

The world number four and 2013 champion said he briefly had a chance to appreciate the position he was in late in the round.

"I wouldn't say it's exhilarating, because I feel like my mindset is I am in a 72-hole tournament. This is just a very small step towards [an] outcome," Rose said.

"So you don't feel like that buzz that you would on a Sunday, but you can't help but look around over your shoulder, and damn, this is Pebble Beach, shot 65 and you're in the U.S. Open.

"It's a cool moment. Whatever transpires the rest of the week, it was a cool moment."

Rose mixed an eagle with five birdies and a bogey, picking up shots at 16 through 18 to take the lead.

The 38-year-old said remaining patient was the key to his opening round.

"You're going to make mistakes in the U.S. Open, but if you have a reason to stay patient, I think it's a lot easier to let those mistakes roll off your back and continue doing what you've been doing to get on top of the leaderboard," Rose said.

"There's more than one way to skin the cat, but I prefer this way."

