Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Runners and Ryders: All roads point to Paris for Molinari, Simpson moves into automatic spot

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    23 Jul 2018, 17:12 IST
Molinaricropped
Open champion Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari struck a blow for Europe two months before the Ryder Cup by ending the American dominance with his maiden major triumph at The Open.

Molinari maintained his magnificent form to lift the Claret Jug at Carnoustie on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to win one of golf's big four events.

The 35-year-old moved to the top of the European Ryder Cup points list and up to sixth in the rankings following a historic two-shot victory.

A second-place finish for Justin Rose kept him in second spot in the points list, with Tyrrell Hatton dropping to third and Tommy Fleetwood fourth ahead of Alex Noren and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, who finished level with Rose on six under, remains in an automatic qualification spot along with Jon Rahm, Noren and Paul Casey due to their tally of world points.

Webb Simpson rose into the final automatic qualification spot for the United States team for the biennial event at Le Golf National after he was tied for 12th in the third major of the year.

Bryson DeChambeau slipped out of the top eight, while Xander Schauffele made strides into 11th after finishing alongside Rose, McIlroy and Kevin Kisner.

Kisner, who like Schauffele came agonisingly close to giving the Americans a sixth consecutive major win, jumped six places to 13.

European points list (top four earn places)

1. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 5,663,301.97
2. JUSTIN ROSE: 4,372,092.40
3. TYRRELL HATTON: 3,882,010.28
4. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 3,440,030.99

---

5. Alex Noren: 3,343,942.85
6. Rory McIlroy: 3,139,064.80
7. Jon Rahm: 2,849,362.17
8. Thorbjorn Olesen: 2,809,967.40

 

World points list (top four not already qualified via European points list earn places)

1. Justin Rose: 299.75
2. JON RAHM: 278.63 
3. Tommy Fleetwood: 257.00
4. ALEX NOREN: 237.56
5. RORY MCILROY: 229.02 
6. Tyrrell Hatton: 217.17
7. Francesco Molinari: 193.69
8. PAUL CASEY: 153.44

---

9. Matt Fitzpatrick 148.26
10. Sergio Garcia: 140.90
11. Ian Poulter: 140.83
12. Russell Knox: 136.39


United States points list (top eight earn places)

1. BROOKS KOEPKA: 8,981.472
2. DUSTIN JOHNSON: 7,809.287
3. PATRICK REED: 7,740.630
4. JUSTIN THOMAS: 6,727.053
5. BUBBA WATSON: 5,509.387
6. JORDAN SPIETH: 5,148.306
7. RICKIE FOWLER: 4,620.241
8. WEBB SIMPSON: 4,277.808

---

9. Bryson Dechambeau: 4,236.858
10. Phil Mickelson: 4,120.703
11. Xander Schauffele: 3,803.703

 

Next up

European Tour: The European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg.
PGA Tour: Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Course, Oakville, Ontario.

Omnisport
NEWS
Runners and Ryders: Watson jumps two places, Casey into...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Molinari on the charge for Europe
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Molinari impresses again as stars...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Knox and Na close in on automatic slots
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: DeChambeau dazzles as Molinari hits...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Koepka shines at Shinnecock Hills as...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Johnson further cements his place as...
RELATED STORY
Open victory will take a long time to sink in, says Molinari
RELATED STORY
Molinari holds off McIlroy to win by 2 shots at Wentworth
RELATED STORY
Molinari not flashy except the players he beats
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us