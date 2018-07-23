Runners and Ryders: All roads point to Paris for Molinari, Simpson moves into automatic spot

Open champion Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari struck a blow for Europe two months before the Ryder Cup by ending the American dominance with his maiden major triumph at The Open.

Molinari maintained his magnificent form to lift the Claret Jug at Carnoustie on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to win one of golf's big four events.

The 35-year-old moved to the top of the European Ryder Cup points list and up to sixth in the rankings following a historic two-shot victory.

A second-place finish for Justin Rose kept him in second spot in the points list, with Tyrrell Hatton dropping to third and Tommy Fleetwood fourth ahead of Alex Noren and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, who finished level with Rose on six under, remains in an automatic qualification spot along with Jon Rahm, Noren and Paul Casey due to their tally of world points.

Webb Simpson rose into the final automatic qualification spot for the United States team for the biennial event at Le Golf National after he was tied for 12th in the third major of the year.

Bryson DeChambeau slipped out of the top eight, while Xander Schauffele made strides into 11th after finishing alongside Rose, McIlroy and Kevin Kisner.

Kisner, who like Schauffele came agonisingly close to giving the Americans a sixth consecutive major win, jumped six places to 13.

The first ever Italian Major Champion #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/z2jOKL6fTD — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2018

European points list (top four earn places)

1. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 5,663,301.97

2. JUSTIN ROSE: 4,372,092.40

3. TYRRELL HATTON: 3,882,010.28

4. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 3,440,030.99

---

5. Alex Noren: 3,343,942.85

6. Rory McIlroy: 3,139,064.80

7. Jon Rahm: 2,849,362.17

8. Thorbjorn Olesen: 2,809,967.40

World points list (top four not already qualified via European points list earn places)

1. Justin Rose: 299.75

2. JON RAHM: 278.63

3. Tommy Fleetwood: 257.00

4. ALEX NOREN: 237.56

5. RORY MCILROY: 229.02

6. Tyrrell Hatton: 217.17

7. Francesco Molinari: 193.69

8. PAUL CASEY: 153.44

---

9. Matt Fitzpatrick 148.26

10. Sergio Garcia: 140.90

11. Ian Poulter: 140.83

12. Russell Knox: 136.39



United States points list (top eight earn places)

1. BROOKS KOEPKA: 8,981.472

2. DUSTIN JOHNSON: 7,809.287

3. PATRICK REED: 7,740.630

4. JUSTIN THOMAS: 6,727.053

5. BUBBA WATSON: 5,509.387

6. JORDAN SPIETH: 5,148.306

7. RICKIE FOWLER: 4,620.241

8. WEBB SIMPSON: 4,277.808

---

9. Bryson Dechambeau: 4,236.858

10. Phil Mickelson: 4,120.703

11. Xander Schauffele: 3,803.703

Next up

European Tour: The European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg.

PGA Tour: Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Course, Oakville, Ontario.