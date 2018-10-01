Ryder Cup 2018: How Europe's heroes rated

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 01 Oct 2018, 20:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sergio Garcia celebrates with Jon Rahm

The Ryder Cup is once again in European hands after Thomas Bjorn's men earned a resounding victory over the United States at Le Golf National.

Much was expected of a star-studded USA line-up heading into golf's most famous team event, but it was the hosts popping the champagne corks on Sunday.

Led by the flawless Francesco Molinari, who became the first European player to win five points from as many matches at a Ryder Cup, Europe sealed a mightily impressive 17.5-10.5 triumph.

Here we rate how each member of the team, and captain Bjorn, performed over three memorable days.

Thomas Bjorn - 9

Bjorn put everything he had into this Ryder Cup and can feel immensely satisfied with the outcome. All four of his wildcard selections shone - on and off the course - and several of his pairings gelled superbly, most notably a certain Italian and Englishman.

Francesco Molinari - 10

The easiest mark of all. No European had ever claimed five points from as many matches at a Ryder Cup, but that is exactly what the Open champion managed, three of his wins coming against pairs that included Tiger Woods. Molinari's overall performance will be remembered for decades and he picked up the trophy-clinching point.

Friday AM: 3&1

Friday PM: 5&4

Saturday AM: 4&3

Saturday PM: 5&4

Sunday PM: 4&2



Five-for-five. Unbeaten. #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/dRxwmxovQn — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) October 1, 2018

Tommy Fleetwood - 9

The other half of the 'Moliwood' partnership did not put a foot wrong on Friday and Saturday as he enjoyed a record-breaking start for a European rookie. Fleetwood was thumped by Tony Finau in the singles, but can still be utterly thrilled with his first Ryder Cup.

Henrik Stenson - 9

Stenson only played in three matches, but won them all. Two victories with Justin Rose - the second secured with nerveless putts from the Swede on 16 and 17 - were followed by a routine triumph over Bubba Watson on Sunday.

Sergio Garcia - 9

To think there were people who questioned Garcia's selection as a wildcard. The Spaniard once again found his best form at a Ryder Cup, winning three of his four matches and also playing a huge role in the team room.

Paul Casey - 8

A return of one and a half points from three matches does not do justice to how well Casey played. He made birdies galore in each of his fourball contests, before showing plenty of grit to claim a valuable half-point against three-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Ian Poulter - 8

Like Garcia, Stenson and Casey, 'The Postman' delivered again to ensure another Bjorn pick came up trumps. The highest compliment you can pay Poulter is to say nobody was surprised when the world number 34 beat world number one Dustin Johnson on Sunday.

Justin Rose - 7

The FedEx Cup champion was not at his best in France, but still claimed two points from four matches. On Friday morning, he was somewhat hampered by the struggles of Jon Rahm as the pair lost to Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau despite Rose holing a stunning pitch at the 12th.

Alex Noren - 7

Noren was brilliant alongside Garcia on Friday and finished the event off in style with a stunning birdie putt on the 18th green to beat Bryson DeChambeau. In between those wins, the rookie was all over the place during a Saturday foursomes defeat.

When you need to go to bed but you don’t want to let go! pic.twitter.com/mb98rJmbCS — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) October 1, 2018

Thorbjorn Olesen - 7

Forced to bide his time after a Friday morning fourball defeat with Rory McIlroy, Olesen responded in tremendous style on Sunday, cruising to an emphatic victory over Jordan Spieth in the singles.

Rory McIlroy - 6

Europe's biggest star only won two of his five matches and was particularly disappointing in his first outing on Friday. McIlroy's successes came with Poulter and Garcia by his side, before he made a royal mess of the 18th on Sunday to lose his singles match with Justin Thomas.

Jon Rahm - 6

A disappointment in his two fourball outings, Rahm stepped up superbly when it mattered most, beating Tiger Woods 2 and 1 in the singles. The 23-year-old will surely play many more Ryder Cups.

Tyrrell Hatton - 6

Like his fourball partner Casey, Hatton arguably deserved to pick up more points. The rookie was beaten by Patrick Reed on Sunday, after claiming his first Ryder Cup success the previous day.