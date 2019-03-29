Spieth not focused on results

Jordan Spieth insisted results were not his focus after a strong win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Thursday.

The American has struggled so far in 2019, but a 3 and 2 victory over Kevin Na boosted his chances in Austin.

Spieth and Billy Horschel are equal top of Group 15 ahead of facing Bubba Watson and Na respectively on Friday.

In six tournaments this year, Spieth has missed two cuts and failed to finish in the top 30, and his form in Austin is a boost with the Masters a fortnight away.

But the three-time major champion said improvement, not results, was his focus.

"I'm just trying to each day feel like I progressed a little more in what I'm working on," Spieth told a news conference.

"And whatever happens this week as far as win or lose the match, whatever happens next week score-wise, if I continue to do that I'll be in the best position day in and day out to succeed.

"So I'm not looking for certainly anything results-wise. It's more just trying to play better golf.

"And [on Friday], I mean, I could shoot eight under in my match, win the match and make a par on the first [play-off] hole and I don't advance if Billy wins and birdies. I've got to win and prepare to have to go back out."

Spieth won the Masters in 2015 and was runner-up in 2014 and 2016, while finishing third last year, with the tournament at Augusta starting on April 11.