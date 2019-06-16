Tiger closes out day three with birdie to finish even par

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 16 Jun 2019, 04:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods carded an even-par 71 as he ended the penultimate round off the pace at the U.S. Open.

A third consecutive round in the 70s left 15-time major champion Woods even par after 54 holes at Pebble Beach in California on Saturday.

Woods was repeatedly in the fairway throughout the day but he never figured out his iron play and it got the former world number one in tons of trouble.

The three-time U.S. Open champion made five bogeys and five birdies to finish his round and Woods closed the round 10 shots adrift.

Birdie at the last.@TigerWoods is even through 54 holes.pic.twitter.com/ljeAnlOocQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 15, 2019

Woods' putter got him in trouble on the front nine, with the Masters champion missing a putt for par at the seventh and then another for birdie at the eighth, which put him one over at the turn.

Things just never quite looked right as Woods was visibly frustrated throughout points in his third round.

But he did make some nice putts, like the one at the fifth hole, which was part of his lone back-to-back birdies fir the day.

Woods also finished his day up with a birdie at 18 to get to even par for the tournament. He had a putt for eagle but it was from long range and just slid past the hole.