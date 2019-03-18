×
Tiger commits to WGC-Dell Match Play ahead of Masters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Mar 2019, 22:48 IST
Woodscropped
Tiger Woods, the 14-time major champion

Tiger Woods' schedule became clearer on Monday when the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play confirmed that he will play the event at the end of the month.

Woods will sit out of this week's Valspar Championship but is eager to get through next week's round-robin in Austin (March 27-31).

He then will skip the Texas Open (April 4-7) the week before the Masters, the year's first major.

Woods' appearance at the Match Play marks the first time that he will play the round-robin format - rather than the previous single-elimination format - and he has never played the Austin Country Club course.

The 14-time major champion, who finished tied for 30th at The Players Championship over the weekend, told reporters he has no qualms about the amount of golf he is playing despite various recent injury problems.

"I'm hoping that I can play all the matches," he said at The Players. "That would be great.

"I'm guaranteed to play three, so that's kind of nice knowing that I'll be able to get at least three good rounds in - possibly more if I play well - and that's basically like a tournament."

 

Tiger Woods says game 'right on track' as Masters approaches
I'm right there with where I need to be - Woods happy with Masters preparation
Tiger Woods feeling fresh as Masters moves into view
Woods to skip Honda Classic, play Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tiger 'right on track' despite disappointing week as Furyk catches leaders
Stricker looking to play more on PGA Tour this year
Tiger Woods 'feeling good' at Sawgrass
Tiger returns to Torrey to face strong field, strong course
McIlroy blocks out noise and hits his stride
Tiger Woods' second round derailed at island green at Sawgrass
