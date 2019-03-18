Tiger commits to WGC-Dell Match Play ahead of Masters

Tiger Woods, the 14-time major champion

Tiger Woods' schedule became clearer on Monday when the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play confirmed that he will play the event at the end of the month.

Woods will sit out of this week's Valspar Championship but is eager to get through next week's round-robin in Austin (March 27-31).

He then will skip the Texas Open (April 4-7) the week before the Masters, the year's first major.

Woods' appearance at the Match Play marks the first time that he will play the round-robin format - rather than the previous single-elimination format - and he has never played the Austin Country Club course.

The 14-time major champion, who finished tied for 30th at The Players Championship over the weekend, told reporters he has no qualms about the amount of golf he is playing despite various recent injury problems.

"I'm hoping that I can play all the matches," he said at The Players. "That would be great.

"I'm guaranteed to play three, so that's kind of nice knowing that I'll be able to get at least three good rounds in - possibly more if I play well - and that's basically like a tournament."