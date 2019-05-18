×
Tiger tamed by Bethpage - Woods misses US PGA Championship cut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    18 May 2019, 05:10 IST
tigerwoods - Cropped
Tiger Woods at Bethpage Black

Tiger Woods will miss the weekend at the US PGA Championship after failing to make the cut at Bethpage Black.

Just a month on from winning a memorable 15th major title via the Masters, the legendary Woods struggled at the Long Island course.

An opening two-over-par 72 meant Woods was already in a perilous position heading into Friday's second round and a score of 73 left him on the wrong side of the cut line on five over.

Woods – playing alongside runaway leader Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari – was level for the round through nine holes as two bogeys were answered by two birdies, but three dropped shots in a row from the 10th to the 12th hindered his cause.

A birdie at the par-five 13th proved a brief rally as a bogey immediately followed and he failed to pick up the gain he needed at the last to continue his participation in the tournament.

The 43-year-old is not the only big name heading home early, though. Jon Rahm carded a disappointing 75 to also finish on five over par, while Bubba Watson (+5), Ian Poulter (+6), Bryson DeChambeau (+6) all missed the cut.

Woods was only able to complete nine holes in practice after opting to rest rather than hit the course on Wednesday but he said that was essential in order for him to play.

"You know, just don't feel well and just not able to do it. But resting would be better, so I would have energy to play," he said. 

"You know, unfortunately I just didn't - I made too many mistakes and just didn't do the little things I need to do. I had a couple three-putts. I didn't hit wedges close. I didn't hit any fairways. I did a lot of little things wrong."

Playing partner Koepka followed a course-record 63 in round one by with a five-under 65 and his total of 128 strokes is the lowest 36-hole score in major history.

Commenting on Koepka's achievement, Woods said: "To get to where he's at, to go to The Challenge Tour, The European Tour, he paid his dues. He found a game and a dedication that he needed to play well and he's doing that.

"And everyone's different. Everyone peaks differently and does things differently, and he's found what he needs to do for himself, and at, what is he, 29? He's got many more years ahead of him where he can do this."

