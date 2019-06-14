×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tiger Woods pleased with fighting start at Pebble Beach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    14 Jun 2019, 10:30 IST
TigerWoods-cropped
Former world number one Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods said he was "very pleased" to start his U.S. Open campaign under par at a tricky Pebble Beach.

Former world number one Woods carded a one-under-par 70 to end Thursday's opening round five shots off the pace.

Woods – a three-time U.S. Open champion with his last triumph coming in 2008 – battled his way around the course in California, where he had three birdies and a double bogey on the front nine.

Despite not playing at his best, 15-time major winner Woods managed to stay within sight of leader Justin Rose.

"It's typical Pebble Beach where the first seven holes you can get it going, and then after that you're kind of fighting and kind of hanging on," Woods told reporters.

"I kind of proved that today. I had it going early and had to fight off through the middle part of the round and hung in there with pars. Very pleased to shoot under par today."

Woods said: "As I said, the first seven holes you can get it going, and you can be four to five under through the first seven holes. And then after that some of those were on the tricky side. They were hard to get it back and close to.

"Rosey kind of proved that today, kind of hang in there and fight it off. He had an amazing finish. I was in position to do the same thing, kind of hanging in there and was able to post an under par today."

Advertisement

"It seemed like the majority of the guys were under par through the first seven holes, and then nobody was making hay after that," Woods added. "And it was a little bit tricky."

Masters champion Woods will tee off on Friday in a tie for 28th alongside Jason Day, Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Paul Casey, Jovan Rebula and An Byeong-hun.

Advertisement
Tiger outlines keys to Pebble Beach success
RELATED STORY
U.S. Open 2019: Metrics make the case for Woods to win at Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
On course for 16 and 17? Woods' fond major memories at Bethpage and Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods favourite for U.S. Open, says Nicklaus
RELATED STORY
Tiger enjoys final round to challenge Memorial Tournament top 10
RELATED STORY
How Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and others plan to attack Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods upbeat despite missing cut at US PGA
RELATED STORY
The Tiger Slam, Masters magic and emotion at Hoylake - Woods' greatest moments
RELATED STORY
Tiger scratches, claws way to one-under 70
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods back into world's top five for first time since 2014
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us