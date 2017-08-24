WATCH: Bjorn serenaded with 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after joining 500 club

Thomas Bjorn said playing in a landmark event on home soil was "probably one of the better moments" he has experienced in his long career.

by Omnisport News 24 Aug 2017, 21:25 IST

Thomas Bjorn was serenaded with a rousing rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' by spectators at the Made In Denmark in his homeland to celebrate his 500th European Tour event on Thursday.

Europe's Ryder Cup captain is an avid Liverpool fan and Martin Kaymer's caddie, Craig Connelly, led a sing-song of the Premier League club's famous anthem for Bjorn on the 16th green at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Bjorn will have to produce something special to claim a victory in his landmark tournament after starting with a two-over round of 73.

The 15-time European Tour winner, backed by a big crowd which included many wearing masks with his face on, savoured a special day despite not being towards the top of the leaderboard.

Bjørn is big @LFC fan, so the crowd, led by Kaymer's caddie, sing You'll Never Walk Alone to him on 16...#MiDGolf pic.twitter.com/n3WJoTkbV3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 24, 2017

"It's difficult to put into words really," he said.

"I kind of feel like shooting 100 or shooting 60 wouldn't really have mattered. It was all about being out there today and sharing a moment with golf fans in this country who have done so much for me and always been there for me.

"It's a very special day for me and I'm just really happy I got to live this moment on Tour. A lot of good things have happened to me in golf but this is probably one of the better moments I've ever had.

"I'm not sure I want to see that many faces of myself in the future again!

"I can't describe enough how nice people have been to me this week. It just shows a bit about what this Tour is - we're a big family and when big moments come for certain players, we're all there to support and now it's my turn.

"It was just a day I'll remember for the rest of my life. What a day."