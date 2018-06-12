Woods may have better U.S. Open opportunity at Shinnecock - Duval

The shorter course at Shinnecock Hills may give Tiger Woods a better chance of glory, says David Duval.

Tiger Woods' strong iron play may give him a better chance of prevailing at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, according to former world number one David Duval.

Woods will attempt to win his first major since his victory at the U.S. Open in a playoff with Rocco Mediate in 2008 this week in the second major of the year.

Having seen recent years of his career significantly hindered by his well-documented back and knee problems, 14-time major winner Woods has finally shown signs of consistency on the PGA Tour.

He has two top-five finishes in 2018, though he finished well off the lead at the Masters.

Woods heads to a course that has been extended to 7,445 yards but still plays shorter than most U.S. Open venues.

And Duval believes the course may play into the hands of Woods, who has yet to find his best with the driver but has had joy with the irons.

Asked in a Golf Channel conference call if the U.S. Open would be more difficult, Duval said: "At this point, with what we've seen with his most recent reincarnation and comeback, I would actually go the opposite way because typically if you think of a U.S.

Open or an Open, think back to when he won with hitting driver at an Open, he has not driven the golf ball particularly well.

"He's certainly got a lot of speed and distance, but accuracy has not been there.

"His iron play has certainly been — I mean, it's been up and down a little bit, but I think that's where the strength has been. And so potentially taking the driver out of his hands might actually give him a better opportunity."