5 major gameplay improvements in the GTA Online Summer DLC (Money Fronts)

The latest GTA Online Summer DLC, called Money Fronts, added a ton of new content to the game, including various businesses, cars, and missions. Apart from the latest content, Rockstar Games also made various QoL and improvements to smooth the gameplay experience further.

This article lists five of the biggest changes or improvements you will find in GTA Online after the Money Fronts update.

5 big improvements you will notice in the GTA Online Summer DLC

1) Option to skip various cutscenes

Players can now skip various cutscenes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cutscenes in GTA Online are well-made, with great voice acting and performance. However, watching these long cutscenes each time you replay a mission can get tiresome. Hence, players can now skip a couple of such scenes thanks to the GTA Online Summer DLC.

According to Rockstar Games, players can now skip some of the mission cutscenes if they have witnessed them before. This will save a lot of time, especially if you're grinding a mission for money and RP. Hopefully, the developer will make this a normal feature for all cutscenes in-game.

2) 50 more vehicles can now get the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade

More vehicles can now get this upgrade after the GTA Online Summer DLC update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Missile Lock-On Jammer is a great feature for vehicles that are compatible with the Imani Tech Upgrade. Previously, only a handful of vehicles could use this mechanic. However, after the GTA Online Summer DLC, Rockstar Games added 50 more vehicles to the list.

This massive expansion in the roster will allow more players to get the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade for their vehicles and roam the public lobbies peacefully. This gameplay mechanic will ensure that no pesky griefer or camper can target their vehicle from a safe distance and launch rockets.

3) Increased global signal timer

Completing the Sell Missions will be slightly easier now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing Sell Missions in the public lobbies is quite rewarding since you get more cash and RP for it. However, this is mainly because the game sends out a global signal, alerting every other player of your location. This makes the whole process incredibly challenging. Thanks to the latest GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, the global signal timer will be deployed after 60 seconds.

This will give players some breathing room, increasing the chance of successfully delivering the cargo and avoiding hostile players in the lobby. The community has been requesting a fix to this issue since doing Sell Missions in public sessions had almost become a nightmare.

4) The Boxville Van Delivery Vehicle has been disabled

Boxville will no longer spawn in the Bike Sell mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Boxville Van is one of the most hated vehicles in GTA Online. This is mainly due to its extremely slow speed and horrendous handling in-game. Earlier, the game frequently spawned the Boxville Van during the Biker Sell Missions, making it very challenging to complete the task.

Fortunately, with the GTA Online Summer DLC update, this vehicle has been disabled from spawning in during the Biker Sell mission, sending a wave of joy among players.

5) A second Ray Tracing option

A new Ray Tracing option was added with the GTA Online Summer DLC update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Enhanced update brought a new age for GTA Online as it added a ton of graphical updates to the decade-old game. The most impressive part of the update was the addition of Ray Tracing. Players could finally see real-time lighting and shadows, which made the game look much better and immersive.

The recent GTA Online Summer DLC has further added another Ray Tracing option to the settings, allowing players to get better graphics. When checking the Ray Tracing option, you will find the "Second Ray Traced Global Illumination Bounce" option.

Note that to enable this option, you must enable the High Resolution Ray Traced Reflections and also set the Ray Traced Global Illumination to Ultra. This means you must have a decently strong PC, since these settings can be quite demanding.

