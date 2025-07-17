5 things to avoid in GTA Online (July 18 to 23, 2025)

While there are many great things to buy in GTA Online, players should consider avoiding some. This is especially important to keep in mind while checking out the game's weekly update discounts, as one can get lured in by generous price reductions, only to end up with an item that doesn't justify the investment. On the contrary, some deals available during weekly updates make it so that players shouldn't spend cash on certain items for that period.
This week isn't any different, and in this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid in GTA Online from July 18 through 23, 2025.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Buying Infernus Classic and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (July 18 - 23, 2025)
1) Buying Grotti Furia
The Grotti Furia is a fast supercar that has been in the multiplayer title since December 2019, and was seemingly spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer as well. Its design looks to be a mix of the Ferrari 488 Pista, the SF90 Stradale, and the Pininfarina Battista, allowing for an incredibly stylish appearance.
That said, instead of spending the base price of $2,740,000 (or even the car's $2,055,000 Trade Price) on a Furia, players should try to win it as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle for free.
2) Buying Pegassi Infernus Classic
The Pegassi Infernus Classic costs $915,000 at Legendary Motorsport. It is pricey, but the car's iconic vintage look (likely inspired by the Cizeta V16T and the Lamborghini Diablo), as well as its good top speed, make it feel worth the expenditure.
That being said, players should avoid spending any cash on getting the Infernus Classic this week, as it is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride in the current GTA Online weekly update and can be obtained for free by finishing in the top three in any LS Car Meet Series Race for three continuous days.
3) Buying Bravado Buffalo EVX (only for GTA+ members)
The Bravado Buffalo EVX, whose design is seemingly based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, is an Imani Tech-, Armor Plating-, and HSW-compatible vehicle. It costs $2,140,000 at Legendary Motorsport and is worth every single penny.
Still, GTA+ subscribers should currently avoid buying it with cash, as they can get it for free from the Vinewood Car Club.
Also check: GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS/Android is now free for GTA+ members
4) Vapid Dominator GTX
The Vapid Dominator GTX has some really good attributes, like high customizability and an intimidating look that is likely inspired by the Ford Mustang GTT. It isn't very expensive either, costing only $725,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, which furthermore, has been discounted by 40% this week.
That being said, if you want something with great performance, the Dominator GTX sadly isn't it. While it does handle well, its top speed and acceleration leave a lot to be desired. In addition, this Muscle Car can't be equipped with any exclusive modifications either.
5) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
The Grotti LSCM Cheeath Classic, a very stylish widebody version of the original Cheetah Classic, debuted recently with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. It costs $1,950,500, and though not discounted this week, it is on display at the Luxury Autos Showroom in Los Santos.
The vehicle looks really good, but has very little visual customizability, and its performance is similar to the original Cheetah Classic, which costs only $865,000. The latter has better customizability too, and is pretty much the same in all other aspects. Therefore, players would be better off avoiding the LSCM version and getting the original instead.
Check out more related content:
- GTA V cheats PS4
- GTA 5 cheats PS3
- GTA Online Mr Faber Work
- GTA Online Stockpile
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- Invetero Coquette
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Declasse Draugur
- Pegassi Vacca
- Grotti Furia
- Vapid Ellie
- Ocelot Lynx
- Western Annihilator
- GTA Online McKenzie Field Hangar