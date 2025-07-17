5 things to avoid in GTA Online (July 18 to 23, 2025)

While there are many great things to buy in GTA Online, players should consider avoiding some. This is especially important to keep in mind while checking out the game's weekly update discounts, as one can get lured in by generous price reductions, only to end up with an item that doesn't justify the investment. On the contrary, some deals available during weekly updates make it so that players shouldn't spend cash on certain items for that period.

Ad

This week isn't any different, and in this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid in GTA Online from July 18 through 23, 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Buying Infernus Classic and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (July 18 - 23, 2025)

1) Buying Grotti Furia

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Grotti Furia is a fast supercar that has been in the multiplayer title since December 2019, and was seemingly spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer as well. Its design looks to be a mix of the Ferrari 488 Pista, the SF90 Stradale, and the Pininfarina Battista, allowing for an incredibly stylish appearance.

That said, instead of spending the base price of $2,740,000 (or even the car's $2,055,000 Trade Price) on a Furia, players should try to win it as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle for free.

Ad

2) Buying Pegassi Infernus Classic

Pegassi Infernus Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Infernus Classic costs $915,000 at Legendary Motorsport. It is pricey, but the car's iconic vintage look (likely inspired by the Cizeta V16T and the Lamborghini Diablo), as well as its good top speed, make it feel worth the expenditure.

Ad

That being said, players should avoid spending any cash on getting the Infernus Classic this week, as it is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride in the current GTA Online weekly update and can be obtained for free by finishing in the top three in any LS Car Meet Series Race for three continuous days.

3) Buying Bravado Buffalo EVX (only for GTA+ members)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bravado Buffalo EVX, whose design is seemingly based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, is an Imani Tech-, Armor Plating-, and HSW-compatible vehicle. It costs $2,140,000 at Legendary Motorsport and is worth every single penny.

Still, GTA+ subscribers should currently avoid buying it with cash, as they can get it for free from the Vinewood Car Club.

Also check: GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS/Android is now free for GTA+ members

4) Vapid Dominator GTX

Ad

Vapid Dominator GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Dominator GTX has some really good attributes, like high customizability and an intimidating look that is likely inspired by the Ford Mustang GTT. It isn't very expensive either, costing only $725,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, which furthermore, has been discounted by 40% this week.

Ad

That being said, if you want something with great performance, the Dominator GTX sadly isn't it. While it does handle well, its top speed and acceleration leave a lot to be desired. In addition, this Muscle Car can't be equipped with any exclusive modifications either.

5) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti LSCM Cheeath Classic, a very stylish widebody version of the original Cheetah Classic, debuted recently with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. It costs $1,950,500, and though not discounted this week, it is on display at the Luxury Autos Showroom in Los Santos.

Ad

The vehicle looks really good, but has very little visual customizability, and its performance is similar to the original Cheetah Classic, which costs only $865,000. The latter has better customizability too, and is pretty much the same in all other aspects. Therefore, players would be better off avoiding the LSCM version and getting the original instead.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More