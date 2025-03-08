GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer mod: Download link and more

GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer is one of the most popular mods associated with this Rockstar Games title. It features various options that can help make the gameplay more fun, especially for those bored with the story mode's current features. It is worth noting that Enhanced Native Trainer arrived many years ago, but has been updated regularly.
In this article, we will delve into Grand Theft Auto 5's Enhanced Native Trainer mod.
Readers must note that using mods in GTA Online (the title's multiplayer mode), or even accessing it with mods installed can result in account suspensions or bans.
Note: All mods mentioned in the article are third-party add-ons. Readers are advised to use them at their own discretion.
GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer: All you need to know
Grand Theft Auto 5's Enhanced Native Trainer mod gives players a few new options in the story mode. Once installed, players can enable its unique menu at the click of a button and check out all available options.
The Enhanced Native Trainer has features like skin, weapon, and vehicle customizer, organized and extra vehicles, as well as teleportation locations. Players can also spawn NPC bodyguards, change the weather, and do a lot more through this mod in the GTA 5 story mode on PC.
Here is the download link for GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer mod.
The file will be downloaded in a zipped format, so you will need an extractor like WinRAR to extract its contents. Installing Enhanced Native Trainer also requires Script Hook V, an essential tool for several other GTA 5 mods.
Here is the download link for Script Hook V.
Do make sure your copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 is updated to avoid any compatibility issues.
GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer: How to open
Once Enhanced Native Trainer has been installed, players can open it in GTA 5's story mode by pressing F4 on the keyboard. The same button can be used to close it.
Use Numpad keys 2,8,4,6 to navigate the mod menu, Num5 to select an option, and Num0 or the Backspace button to go back.
GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer: Is it compatible with GTA 5 Enhanced PC?
GTA 5 Enhanced PC is a brand new version of the title that Rockstar Games launched on March 4, 2025. Unfortunately, GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer is not compatible with this version.
As of this writing, the Enhanced Native Trainer mod is only compatible with GTA 5 Legacy, the title's original version on PC.
Check out: What is GTA 5 Enhanced || What is GTA 5 Legacy
Readers are once again advised not to use mods in GTA Online or even access it with mods installed.
