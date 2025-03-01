  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly discounts (March 1-4, 2025)

GTA Online weekly discounts (March 1-4, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 01, 2025 17:59 GMT
GTA Online weekly discounts
A brief report on the currently available GTA Online weekly discounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar is about to add new content to the virtual world of Los Santos, making it the best time to take advantage of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. Players can claim up to 50% discount on select items and be prepared for the new set of missions arriving with the next weekly update. From an off-road buggy to a plane, there are a couple of interesting things on sale this week.

Ad

Let’s quickly learn about each of the weekly discounted items available till 2:00 am, PT, March 4, 2025.

GTA Online weekly discounts include Ocelot Jugular, Festival Bus, and more (March 1-4, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all of the items available at up to 50% discounts after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

  • Western Company Cuban 800 (30% off)
  • Buckingham Vestra (30% off)
  • BF Dune Buggy (30% off)
  • Vapid Festival Bus (30% off)
  • Karin Sultan Classic (30% off)
  • Western Reever (30% off)
  • Benefactor Schlagen GT (30% off)
  • Zirconium Journey II (30% off)
  • Benefactor Turreted Limo (30% off)
  • Ocelot Jugular (30% off)
  • Vapid GB200 (30% off)
  • Obey I-Wagen (30% off)
  • Pfister Astron (30% off)
  • Compact EMP LauncherGun Van (30% off)
  • Heavy RiflePlus Benefits (40% off)
  • Animal Masks (50% off)
Ad

Moreover, the Hangars are still available at a 30% discount this week, most probably because the upcoming GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC content has a Hangar theme, too.

Here are all of the Hangar locations one can buy right now, and save 30% on its price:

  • Fort Zancudo Hangar A2
  • Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497
  • Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499
  • LSIA Hangar 1
  • LSIA Hangar A17

Once the new DLC update releases on March 4, 2025, all of the aforementioned discounted items will be changed.

Ad

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 5 is reportedly coming to Xbox PC Game Pass

What to buy in the current GTA Online weekly discounts (March 1-4, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad

As the upcoming set of new missions revolve around the McKenzie Field Hangar, there’s no reason to buy any other Hangar at the moment. The decision would be to get a new ride, like the BF Dune Buggy. It is a lightweight, off-road buggy that highly resembles the real-life Chenowth 2LW.

In terms of performance, the Dune Buggy can go up to a top speed of 101.00 mph (162.54 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.002.

Ad

Players can currently buy it for only $14,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. The vehicle will certainly help in the rough terrain surrounding the McKenzie Field Hangar.

Follow Sportskeeda to stay up to date with the world of Grand Theft Auto.

Other Grand Theft Auto news you may like to read:

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी