GTA Online weekly discounts (March 1-4, 2025)

Rockstar is about to add new content to the virtual world of Los Santos, making it the best time to take advantage of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. Players can claim up to 50% discount on select items and be prepared for the new set of missions arriving with the next weekly update. From an off-road buggy to a plane, there are a couple of interesting things on sale this week.

Ad

Let’s quickly learn about each of the weekly discounted items available till 2:00 am, PT, March 4, 2025.

GTA Online weekly discounts include Ocelot Jugular, Festival Bus, and more (March 1-4, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Here are all of the items available at up to 50% discounts after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Western Company Cuban 800 (30% off)

(30% off) Buckingham Vestra (30% off)

(30% off) BF Dune Buggy (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid Festival Bus (30% off)

(30% off) Karin Sultan Classic (30% off)

(30% off) Western Reever (30% off)

(30% off) Benefactor Schlagen GT (30% off)

(30% off) Zirconium Journey II (30% off)

(30% off) Benefactor Turreted Limo (30% off)

(30% off) Ocelot Jugular (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid GB200 (30% off)

(30% off) Obey I-Wagen (30% off)

(30% off) Pfister Astron (30% off)

(30% off) Compact EMP Launcher – Gun Van (30% off)

– Gun Van (30% off) Heavy Rifle – Plus Benefits (40% off)

– Plus Benefits (40% off) Animal Masks (50% off)

Ad

Moreover, the Hangars are still available at a 30% discount this week, most probably because the upcoming GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC content has a Hangar theme, too.

Here are all of the Hangar locations one can buy right now, and save 30% on its price:

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499

LSIA Hangar 1

LSIA Hangar A17

Once the new DLC update releases on March 4, 2025, all of the aforementioned discounted items will be changed.

Ad

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 5 is reportedly coming to Xbox PC Game Pass

What to buy in the current GTA Online weekly discounts (March 1-4, 2025)

Ad

As the upcoming set of new missions revolve around the McKenzie Field Hangar, there’s no reason to buy any other Hangar at the moment. The decision would be to get a new ride, like the BF Dune Buggy. It is a lightweight, off-road buggy that highly resembles the real-life Chenowth 2LW.

In terms of performance, the Dune Buggy can go up to a top speed of 101.00 mph (162.54 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.002.

Ad

Players can currently buy it for only $14,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. The vehicle will certainly help in the rough terrain surrounding the McKenzie Field Hangar.

Follow Sportskeeda to stay up to date with the world of Grand Theft Auto.

Other Grand Theft Auto news you may like to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback