NASCAR legend Richard Petty offers chance to win custom Camaro SS

Fans can enter for a chance to win a day with Richard Petty and win a custom Camaro SS. Proceeds go to the Petty Family Foundation.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 03:19 IST
11
Richard Petty
Richard Petty

Have you ever wanted the chance at a free car? How about an opportunity to drive said car with Richard Petty?

Well now you can. The NASCAR Hall of Famer has partnered with Omaze, an online fundraising platform, to allow one lucky fan to win a custom Camaro SS, plus a drive-along with Petty himself.

Proceeds will go to the Petty Family Foundation, which is very close to Petty's heart.

"We're really excited to work with Omaze to raise funds for the Petty Family Foundation," Petty told Omnisport. "Our organization does great work to empower our community, and partnering with Omaze allows us to create a really fun campaign and raise funds from a global audience."

The lucky fan will get a chance to customize their own Camaro with Petty, then drive it around with the man and have lunch. They'll also tour the Petty Museum and the hall of famer's personal garage.

The Petty Family Foundation was founded in 2008.

"Our initial reason for starting the Petty Family Foundation was to help raise money for Victory Junction," Petty said. "Once we started, we got involved with Paralyzed Veterans of America and also our local community. It helps me give back to others. It’s a great feeling to see how much we are able to help these two organizations and our local community."

If you want a chance to win, or simply want to donate to the foundation, go to omaze.com/petty to enter. The entry fee is $10.

