NASCAR results at Eldora: Matt Crafton pulls away late for Dirt Derby win

Ten cautions on the night didn't manage to slow down the intense racing on the half-mile clay track as Matt Crafton got the win at Eldora.

20 Jul 2017

NASCAR returned to its roots Wednesday on the dirt track of Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway for the Dirt Derby 150, but at the end of the night it was more of a demolition derby.

Ten cautions on the night didn't manage to slow down the intense racing on the half-mile clay track as Matt Crafton pulled away from pole-sitter Stewart Friesen and Chase Briscoe on the final lap for the win.

Despite suffering heavy right-side damage in a wreck on Lap 34, Christopher Bell was able to work his way through the 32-truck field to the front in the third stage until being passed by Friesen on Lap 113 of the 150-lap race. A late flat tire derailed Bell's chances at earning a second win at the historic track.

Similar struggles derailed Cup Series regular Ty Dillon's shot at winning. Dillon suffered a flat tire late in the race and was unable to make up ground en route to a 12th-place finish.

Friesen, who hails from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, and doesn't race full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, led 93 laps on the night. He was passed by Crafton on Lap 134 and couldn't work his way back to the front.

For Crafton, who led the final 17 laps for the win, it's his first victory since May of last year at Charlotte. A two-time Camping World Truck Series champion, Crafton now has his ticket punched for the playoffs.

Results from the Eldora Dirt Derby 150

Matt Crafton Stewart Friesen Chase Briscoe Grant Enfinger John H. Nemechek Bobby Pierce Noah Gragson Justin Haley Christopher Bell Austin Cindric Cody Coughlin Ty Dillon Norm Benning Jeffrey Abbey Harrison Burton Wendell Chavous Ken Schrader Mike Harmon Chris Windom Ryan Truex JJ Yeley Ray Ciccarelli Johnny Sauter Brandon Hightower Justin Shipley Rico Abreu Sheldon Creed Korbin Forrister Max Johnston Ben Rhodes Kaz Grala Caleb Holman

Stage 1 winner: Matt Crafton

Stage 2 winner: Stewart Friesen