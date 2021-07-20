NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players who need a new home

Training camps are just around the corner, but a handful of the NFL's top stars could yet be on the move.

It could be for a better fit or scheme or even simply for a fresh start on a new roster. Two of the NFL's top stars, Julio Jones and Matthew Stafford, found new homes this offseason to compete in the playoffs rather than be stuck with rebuilding teams. There could yet be more who could leave their current teams before the new season commences.

Here are five players who are in dire need of a new NFL home.

Five NFL players in need of a new home

#1 - Aaron Rodgers, QB

Even if the reigning NFL MVP comes back to Green Bay on some whim, it won't be an ideal situation. Aaron Rodgers could have had a better end to his NFL career if he took the Tom Brady route: take an underperforming team to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers could thrive more with the Denver Broncos or Washington Football Team and take them to the Super Bowl, or at least make them a consistent playoff team.

A return to Green Bay hurts Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and the entire team's future.

#2 - James Robinson, RB

Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted running back Travis Etienne in the first round and they will want to play him as much as possible. They could have a powerful duo in James Robinson and Etienne, but similar to Gardner Minshew, he could be wasted sitting on the depth chart.

Robinson had 240 carries for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns (49 catches, 344 receiving yards and three touchdowns) as an undrafted rookie last season. It could all be a fluke, but there's a better chance he's legit.

James Robinson could have a better career in the NFL with more playing time elsewhere. The San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons could benefit from having a running back like him.

#3 - James Washington, WR

Proud of my boy @JamesWashington making big big plays when we need him!! Beast!! pic.twitter.com/hG7bhOyKq8 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 5, 2019

The wide receiver unit for the Pittsburgh Steelers has gotten crowded at the top of the depth chart and James Washington is on the outside looking in. He's not a bad player but won't take away any targets from Juju Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, or Diontae Johnson.

Washington might not be a WR1 but could be a good No.2 elsewhere. In 2019, he had a career-high 735 receiving yards (16.7 yards per catch). In 2020, he was targeted much less and had only 392 yards (17.1 yards per catch). The Houston Texans, LA Chargers and Chicago Bears could be the new NFL home for Washington.

#4 - Michael Thomas, WR

How quickly they forget what Michael Thomas can do... pic.twitter.com/6GKD7r9hvb — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) July 16, 2021

Neither Taysom Hill nor Jameis Winston is on the same level as Drew Brees was. New Orleans restructured Michael Thomas' deal and shut down trade rumors.

Despite that move, the Saints only have $6 million in cap space and both parties could benefit from a split. The team is unlikely to win many games or be a contender in 2021. Jameis Winston is the favorite to win the starting job but struggles with short-yardage slant passes, one of Thomas' strengths.

He's only 28 and the Saints are looking to rebuild shortly. He could continue his NFL career with a team like Chicago, Detroit, or San Francisco.

#5 - Chase Winovich, DE

New England Patriots v Los Angeles Chargers

Chase Winovich is a capable pass-rusher stuck behind Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins on the New England Patriots depth chart. He's had 5.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and is a young, affordable playmaker.

For an NFL team in need of a developing edge-rusher, Winovich could be perfect. He could start as a rotational player and grow into a future starter for teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, LA Chargers and Minnesota Vikings.

