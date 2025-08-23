Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale is the culmination of the Delightful Days season, which hosted the 2025 GO Fest. It marks the debut of Eternamax Eternatus in Pokmeon GO and the return of Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta in 5-star raid battles.This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale and tells you how to make the most out of the event.Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale features and bonusesFeaturesWild spawnsBulbasaurCharmanderSquirtleGrookeyScorbunnySobbleSkwovetWoolooCaterpieGastlyChanseyShuckleSableyeBeldumDarumakaTrubbishFalinksRaids1-star raidsDapper Pikachu with blue accentsDapper Pikachu with red accentsDapper Pikachu with yellow accents3-star raidsTrain Conductor Falinks5-star raidsZacian (Crowned Sword)Zamazenta (Crowned Shield)Max Battles6-star Max BattlesThroughoutEternamax EternatusSaturday, August 2310 am - 11 am: Gigantamax Lapras11 am - 12 pm: Gigantamax Snorlax12 pm - 1 pm: Gigantamax Gengar1 pm - 2 pm: Gigantamax Inteleon2 pm - 3 pm: Gigantamax Venusaur3 pm - 4 pm: Gigantamax Machamp4 pm - 5 pm: Gigantamax Toxtricity (Amped Form)Sunday, August 2410 am - 11 am: Gigantamax Rillaboom11 am - 12 pm: Gigantamax Charizard12 pm - 1 pm: Gigantamax Butterfree1 pm - 2 pm: Gigantamax Kingler2 pm - 3 pm: Gigantamax Blastoise3 pm - 4 pm: Gigantamax Cinderace4 pm - 5 pm: Gigantamax Toxtricity (Low Key Form)BonusesAdditional Power Spots will be activePower Spots will refresh more frequentlyDaily Max Particle collection limit will increase to 3,2002× Candy for catching Pokwmon2× Candy XL chance from catching PokemonNo limit on Remote RaidsAdditionally, there will be Field Research tasks as well as a Timed Research that will be available during the event.Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Fest Max FinaleTo make the most out of the event, do the following things:Join your local communityPlaying with your local community, especially with Party Play active will net you several bonuses. There are also Campfire Check-In Timed Research quests to look out for.Farm Eternatus CandyThis is the best opportunity you will have to farm Eternatus Candy in the near future. With how powerful Eternatus is in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE, Farm Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield EnergyIf you missed collecting enough resources for Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta, now is the chance. These materials will be available during the weekend from 5-star raids.Complete the GO Tour PassThe GO Tour Pass from the Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale will offer huge amounts of Max Particles as well as Candy and Candy XL to power up Eternatus. It is also recommended that hardcore players purchase the premium version.Best shinies to hunt during Pokemon GO Fest Max FinaleCrowned Sword ZacianGigantamax CharizardGigantamax GengarGigantamax ToxtricityTrain Conductor FalinksCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts