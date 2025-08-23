  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 23, 2025 12:10 GMT
Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale overview
Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale overview (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale is the culmination of the Delightful Days season, which hosted the 2025 GO Fest. It marks the debut of Eternamax Eternatus in Pokmeon GO and the return of Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta in 5-star raid battles.

This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale and tells you how to make the most out of the event.

Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale features and bonuses

Features

Wild spawns

  • Bulbasaur
  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Grookey
  • Scorbunny
  • Sobble
  • Skwovet
  • Wooloo
  • Caterpie
  • Gastly
  • Chansey
  • Shuckle
  • Sableye
  • Beldum
  • Darumaka
  • Trubbish
  • Falinks

Raids

1-star raids

  • Dapper Pikachu with blue accents
  • Dapper Pikachu with red accents
  • Dapper Pikachu with yellow accents

3-star raids

5-star raids

Max Battles

6-star Max Battles

Throughout

Saturday, August 23

Sunday, August 24

Bonuses

  • Additional Power Spots will be active
  • Power Spots will refresh more frequently
  • Daily Max Particle collection limit will increase to 3,200
  • 2× Candy for catching Pokwmon
  • 2× Candy XL chance from catching Pokemon
  • No limit on Remote Raids
Additionally, there will be Field Research tasks as well as a Timed Research that will be available during the event.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale

To make the most out of the event, do the following things:

Join your local community

Playing with your local community, especially with Party Play active will net you several bonuses. There are also Campfire Check-In Timed Research quests to look out for.

Farm Eternatus Candy

This is the best opportunity you will have to farm Eternatus Candy in the near future. With how powerful Eternatus is in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE,

Farm Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield Energy

If you missed collecting enough resources for Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta, now is the chance. These materials will be available during the weekend from 5-star raids.

Complete the GO Tour Pass

The GO Tour Pass from the Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale will offer huge amounts of Max Particles as well as Candy and Candy XL to power up Eternatus. It is also recommended that hardcore players purchase the premium version.

Best shinies to hunt during Pokemon GO Fest Max Finale

  • Crowned Sword Zacian
  • Gigantamax Charizard
  • Gigantamax Gengar
  • Gigantamax Toxtricity
  • Train Conductor Falinks

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

