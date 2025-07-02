Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event: All missions, rewards, and counters

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event is now live, providing players with a new set of solo battles filled with sweet loot and special cards. Taking place from July 2 to July 12, 2025, the limited event revolves around fighting Alcremie-themed CPU decks on four difficulty levels. The process provides players with the opportunity to gain Promo Pack A Series Vol. 10 cards, event currency, and other beneficial resources.

For every initial stage you clear, you'll gain more enhanced rewards and entry to more challenging endeavors. And if you're aiming for those elusive cards, the Expert level features guaranteed drops of the most desirable rewards.

Let's dissect the missions, rewards, special cards, and best counters to enable you to win big in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event.

What is the Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event, and how does it work?

All cards available in the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event is a solo-only battle event where you'll battle CPU decks inspired by Alcremie and other sweet-scented Pokemon. Each stage has:

First-clear rewards

Unlockable higher difficulty levels : Beginner → Intermediate → Advanced → Expert

: Beginner → Intermediate → Advanced → Expert Drop rewards with random chances

with random chances Additional missions with unique requirements for bonus rewards

Your final objective? Grind the Expert level for the best loot, including exclusive cards that could be found during the event alone.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event: All exclusive Promo Cards

The biggest reward for participating in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event is the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 10, which includes five event-exclusive cards. Although the pack can fall at any level of difficulty, it is certain when you win a battle on the Expert stage.

Here’s what’s inside the pack and your odds of pulling each card:

Alcremie (Art Rare) – 12.66% chance

– 12.66% chance Jolteon (Alt Art) – 15.82% chance

– 15.82% chance Vanillite (Alt Art) – 23.84% chance

– 23.84% chance Audino – 23.84% chance

– 23.84% chance Dragonair – 23.84% chance

Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event: Battle tasks and rewards

Event - exclusive missions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Beginner stage

First-Clear Rewards:

2 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 10, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 EXP

Drop Rates:

51% chance for 1 Promo Pack

38.7% chance for 1 Shop Ticket

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

Battle Tasks:

Knock out a Pokemon with a Metal-type move (4 Event Hourglasses)

Play 3 Basic Pokemon (4 Event Hourglasses)

2) Intermediate stage

First-Clear Rewards:

4 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 10, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 EXP

Drop Rates:

64% chance for 1 Promo Pack

48.3% chance for 1 Shop Ticket

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

Battle Tasks:

Knock out 2 Pokemon with Metal-type moves (3 Event Hourglasses)

Put a Stage 1 Pokemon into play (3 Event Hourglasses)

Win by turn 14 (4 Event Hourglasses)

3) Advanced stage

First-Clear Rewards:

6 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 10, 1 Shop Ticket, 75 EXP

Drop Rates:

80% chance for 1 Promo Pack

60.4% chance for 1 Shop Ticket

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

Battle Tasks:

Knock out the Active Pokemon twice using Metal-types (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Use a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win by turn 14 (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win without your opponent scoring points (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

4) Expert stage

First-Clear Rewards:

8 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Vol. 10, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 EXP

Drop Rates:

100% chance for 1 Promo Pack

75.5% chance for 1 Shop Ticket

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

Battle Tasks:

Win using a 1–3 Diamond rarity deck (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win by turn 12 (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win without opponent scoring (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win 10 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Win 20 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event: Best counters

Best counters for the Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Because so many of the battle missions are about Metal-type KOs, constructing your deck around powerful Metal Pokemon will put you well ahead of the game. Most of the cards in these Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event CPU decks are also weak to Metal-types, so that's a bonus. Here are some of the best options:

Solgaleo ex

Dialga ex

Tinkaton ex

Alolan Dugtrio ex

You might also want to include Skarmory in your decks – A great early-game card to set up momentum.

For missions that ask for 1–3 Diamond rarity decks, these affordable yet solid choices are worth considering:

Whether you’re aiming to complete your collection or just want a solid event run, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Alcremie Drop Event offers both challenge and opportunity. Don’t miss out - this event ends on July 12.

