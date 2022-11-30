Anime Fighters Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, tokens, and yen (December 2022)

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator creators have published a lot of free codes that can be redeemed for boosts. These additions help collect more in-game cash, luck, tokens, and many other useful rewards. These items can help beginners get a head start in the game. Other players can use the rewards to summon the most powerful fighters to defend their team.
Roblox fans are given control over the squad in Anime Fighters Simulator, where they may engage in combat that is both thrilling and addictive. The goal is to assemble a team of the toughest warriors in the cosmos, train them to become one of the best teams in the game, and explore new levels.
A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Anime Fighters Simulator
These are the working codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator
Below are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 1MilFaves - Redeem in the game to receive yen and XP boosts
- BillionVisits - Redeem in the game to receive 1 super luck boost, 1 super drop boost, 1 Illusionist ticket, 50 passive tokens, 1 dungeon token, and 25 requiem tokens
- BronzePiece_ - Redeem in the game to receive free boosts and rewards
- DungeonRefund2 - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts
- DungeonRefund3 - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts
- Insane1Million - Redeem in the game to receive x1 super luck boost, x1 super drop boost, x10 passive tokens, X1 super DMG boost, x1 super yen boost, and x1 defense token
- MiniUpdatePog - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts
- otrademark - Redeem in the game to receive a divine Fruit
- RealDaireb - Redeem in the game to receive free boosts and rewards
- SoulAcademy - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts
- Sub2Codenex - Redeem in the game to receive a 10 minute luck boost
- Sub2Veyar - Redeem in the game to receive a 10 minute luck boost
- sulley1m - Redeem in the game to receive luck boost and damage boost
- SummerEvent2 - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards
- SummerEvent - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts
- Thanks900k - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards
- ToadBoi - Redeem in the game to receive a 10 minute Luck boost
- UpdateDelaySad - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards
- WorldAtWar - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards
Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator
Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:
- 2k22 - Redeem in the game to receive various rewards
- 700klikes - Redeem in the game to receive various rewards
- 800klikes - Redeem in the game to receive free rewards
- DivineColosseum - Redeem in the game to receive rewards
- FashionEmpire - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards
- FourthOfJuly - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts
- Gold500k -Redeem in the game to receive boost
- HalfBillion - Redeem in the game to receive free boosts and rewards
- KingdomFour - Redeem in the game to receive rewards
- LandOfGuts - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards
- LuckIsland - Redeem in the game to receive free boost
- NinjaCity - Redeem in the game to receive free rewards
- NinjaCityRaid - Redeem in the game to receive 2 tickets
- OrcaPrison - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards
- PsychicCity - Redeem in the game to receive a boost
- SlimeyIsland - Redeem in the game to receive free boost
- TimeTravelTokyo - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards
- Update25.3 - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards
- WorldOfGames - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the Roblox game.
- Look for the Twitter icon and click on it.
- Copy and paste an active code into the text box.
- Press the green button to complete the redemption process.
Players will need to restart the Roblox game and try again if the code doesn't go through on the first attempt.