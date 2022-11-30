Anime Fighters Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, tokens, and yen (December 2022)

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator creators have published a lot of free codes that can be redeemed for boosts. These additions help collect more in-game cash, luck, tokens, and many other useful rewards. These items can help beginners get a head start in the game. Other players can use the rewards to summon the most powerful fighters to defend their team.

Roblox fans are given control over the squad in Anime Fighters Simulator, where they may engage in combat that is both thrilling and addictive. The goal is to assemble a team of the toughest warriors in the cosmos, train them to become one of the best teams in the game, and explore new levels.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Anime Fighters Simulator

These are the working codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Below are the active Roblox codes in the game:

1MilFaves - Redeem in the game to receive yen and XP boosts

BillionVisits - Redeem in the game to receive 1 super luck boost, 1 super drop boost, 1 Illusionist ticket, 50 passive tokens, 1 dungeon token, and 25 requiem tokens

BronzePiece_ - Redeem in the game to receive free boosts and rewards

DungeonRefund2 - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts

DungeonRefund3 - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts

Insane1Million - Redeem in the game to receive x1 super luck boost, x1 super drop boost, x10 passive tokens, X1 super DMG boost, x1 super yen boost, and x1 defense token

MiniUpdatePog - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts

otrademark - Redeem in the game to receive a divine Fruit

RealDaireb - Redeem in the game to receive free boosts and rewards

SoulAcademy - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts

Sub2Codenex - Redeem in the game to receive a 10 minute luck boost

Sub2Veyar - Redeem in the game to receive a 10 minute luck boost

sulley1m - Redeem in the game to receive luck boost and damage boost

SummerEvent2 - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards

SummerEvent - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts

Thanks900k - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards

ToadBoi - Redeem in the game to receive a 10 minute Luck boost

UpdateDelaySad - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards

WorldAtWar - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

2k22 - Redeem in the game to receive various rewards

700klikes - Redeem in the game to receive various rewards

800klikes - Redeem in the game to receive free rewards

DivineColosseum - Redeem in the game to receive rewards

FashionEmpire - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards

FourthOfJuly - Redeem in the game to receive several boosts

Gold500k -Redeem in the game to receive boost

HalfBillion - Redeem in the game to receive free boosts and rewards

KingdomFour - Redeem in the game to receive rewards

LandOfGuts - Redeem in the game to receive several rewards

LuckIsland - Redeem in the game to receive free boost

NinjaCity - Redeem in the game to receive free rewards

NinjaCityRaid - Redeem in the game to receive 2 tickets

OrcaPrison - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards

PsychicCity - Redeem in the game to receive a boost

SlimeyIsland - Redeem in the game to receive free boost

TimeTravelTokyo - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards

Update25.3 - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards

WorldOfGames - Redeem in the game to receive a variety of rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the Roblox game.

Look for the Twitter icon and click on it.

Copy and paste an active code into the text box.

Press the green button to complete the redemption process.

Players will need to restart the Roblox game and try again if the code doesn't go through on the first attempt.

