Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (June 2022): Free Chikara Shards and Yen

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a training experience that was invented in 2019 by BlackZone. The anime game is a massive hit on the platform with billions of gamers enjoying the game regularly and millions playing it daily.

The developers of the game offer freebies to enhance their performance, make it more intriguing and fun, attract more players, create an impression on the opponents and enjoy it even more.

These freebies are amazing free rewards such as Chikara Shards and Yen which help players succeed in the game. However, readers can take a look at the new active, valid, working, and expired codes available in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, and also learn how to redeem them and claim the rewards.

Roblox: Anime Fighting Simulator codes to redeem free rewards

New active codes

Anime Fighting Simulator codes are like any other Roblox code, meaning these are also case-sensitive and require to be keyed in the exact same manner as mentioned in the list below.

If entered with any errors or typos, then there is a chance that the code will not work. This is why players can easily copy and paste the desired code to avoid such inconvenience.

Here are the new, active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator (June 2022):

sub2defildplays – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards (NEW) frangoyt1m – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards (NEW) Defild800k – Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Chikara Shards 1millionsubsfrango – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards 300ksubstigretv – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards emperador – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards emperadorwapo – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards 2millionsingroup! – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards dwax10k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards 1billionvisits! – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards emperador2kcode – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards emperadorstar – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Frangonewcode – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards kelvin600k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Defildpromo – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Mrrhino50k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards medtw50k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards elemperador100k! – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Bigboi100k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards NNG – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards sub2hakimbo – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards defildstream – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards emperadorsubs – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Defildyen – Redeem this code to receive Yen

– Redeem this code to receive Yen L3NI – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards frango2yen – Redeem this code to receive Yen

– Redeem this code to receive Yen defild700k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Tigre200k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards n1colas2sub – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards tigretvsub – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards subfrango – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Subemperadormaxi – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Sub2tanqr – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards sub2tplanetmilo – Redeem this code to receive Yen

– Redeem this code to receive Yen subtomrrhino – Redeem this code to receive Yen

– Redeem this code to receive Yen sub2razorfishgaming – Redeem this code to receive Yen

– Redeem this code to receive Yen subtokelvingts – Redeem this code to receive Yen

Note: If the brand new code doesn’t work then players should try closing the code and re-opening it after a few seconds. Otherwise, try re-checking the entered code in case it is keyed in with errors.

The above situation may occur due to some of the un-updated servers in the game. By applying the above trick, players might be transferred to an updated server where the code will work.

Expired codes

Since Roblox codes do not last forever, players should use them at their earliest. Entering an invalid code is a waste of time and does not affect any progress in the game or the saved file.

However, players can always take a look at invalid codes to gain knowledge about them and avoid wasting their time.

Here are the invalid or expired codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

tigrehaveyen – Redeem this code to receive Yen

– Redeem this code to receive Yen subn1colas – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards tigretv2sub – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards rename – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards defild – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards Lastyearcode750k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards subtofrangoforchikara – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards GoodByeBugs – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards merrychristmas – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards GGgames40k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards sub2kelvin – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards 5000chikara – Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Chikara Shards subt2elemperadormaxi – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards subtodefildplays – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards tigre250k – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards thanksbugfixes – Redeem this code to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards VexoStream – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards anotherbugfix – Redeem this code to receive 2,500 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive 2,500 Chikara Shards secretrazorfishcode – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards gggames50k – Redeem this code to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive 2,000 Chikara Shards thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Chikara Shards dwaxinstream – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards follow2defildplays – Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards

– Redeem this code to receive Chikara Shards 10kfollowers - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward 20kblockzone - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward 700klikes - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward emilioglad30k - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward 650klikes - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward oneyear500m - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward bloodlinesfixed - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward 600kamazing - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward Bloodlinefixes - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward fav75 - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward frango2sub - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Redeem this code to receive a free reward twitter5k - Redeem this code to receive a free reward

Ways to redeem a code in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Here are the steps for players to redeem a code in the Anime Fighting Simulator:

Open Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator on mobile, PC, or any other device Search for the blue Twitter bird icon that will be somewhere at the bottom left of the screen Tap on the icon and a “Code Redemption” window will pop-up Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above into the text box Or simply, copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box Hit the “Enter” button present on the screen to claim the rewards and Enjoy!

Try out the active codes before they are gone from the game and become the best player in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator by defeating the evil bosses.

